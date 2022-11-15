Washington Capitals Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys are now available for purchase

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

The Washington Capitals’ new Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys are now available to order in the NHL Shop. They launched at 9 AM. If you’d like to stop reading this article and immediately start buying, go now – Here is the link.

This year’s RR 2.0 jersey features the Screaming Eagle logo on black with white, metallic copper, and blue stripes. The team’s Capitol Dome logo is on the shoulder. (Read more about the jersey.)

The team’s jersey ad is not included on these sweaters online. Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, and blank RR 2.0 authentic jerseys are available while the replicas — the Fanatics Breakaway Special Edition — feature Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, and blanks. There are women’s and kids’ breakaway jerseys available, too.

Along with the jerseys, specially designed Reverse Retro hats, toques, hoodies, jackets, and t-shirts were also a part of the drop.

The Capitals will wear the RR 2.0 sweaters seven times this season beginning on November 5 and ending on January 14.

The Capitals’ first Reverse Retro jerseys, which featured the iconic eagle logo in red, were wildly popular and sold out quickly online in the NHL’s shop in 2020. The Capitals ended up having the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey in 2020 and the sweaters were voted to be the fifth-best design in the NHL by players. In a RMNB poll, Capitals fans voted the Screaming Eagle to be the most popular logo from the Alex Ovechkin Era in DC.

View all Caps’ Reverse Retro merch