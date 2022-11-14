The Capitals are making Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom salt & pepper shakers available at its Capsgiving game

Peanut butter and jelly. Hot cocoa and marshmallows. Ice cream and sprinkles. These are all things that come better together as a pair.

But perhaps the greatest example is Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, the Capitals’ longtime one-two punch on offense.

The Caps have immortalized the pair on salt & pepper shakers for a special giveaway on their Capsgiving game against the Philadelphia Flyers on November 23. Fans who buy special tickets through this promotional link will be able to get the unique salt & pepper shakers.

The design features a beardy, gap-toothed Ovechkin in a Capitals red home jersey while a clean-shave Backstrom rocks the Capitals’ navy blue alternates.

Need a little S&P in your life? Get these incredible Ovi and Backy Salt & Pepper Shakers on Nov. 23 for #CapsFlyers MUST purchase tickets at the link below to receive item 🎟⬇️ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 10, 2022

Tickets for this game start at $49.

The Capitals have also made this promotional item available to season-ticket holders as a perk (which is super cool).

Are these salt & pepper shakers better than the ice resurfacer gravy boat? Let us know in the comments.