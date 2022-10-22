Capitals vs Kings live blog and updates (Oct. 22, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals vs. Kings game on October 22, 2022.

The Washington Capitals are back in action on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings. Both teams have three losses and are looking to dig out of early-season holes. Though the Kings are hot currently – LA has won three of its last four games and are averaging 4.25 goals per.

The Capitals are coming off one of their worst performances this season, a 5-2 shellacking by the Ottawa Senators. The Caps started the game dominant in the first period but then gave up five unanswered goals from the second period on.

What to look for? Evgeny Kuznetsov is back after a one-game suspension. Connor McMichael is out, which is becoming a concerning trend.

After starting 0 for 9 on the power play, the Capitals have scored 5 PPG in their last nine opportunities. That’s good, so my favorite team, let’s do that some more.

Darcy Kuemper will start his fourth straight game and his fifth overall for the Capitals. He had his best game to date against the Senators, making 39 saves on 42 shots.

Alex Ovechkin has only one point in the four games other than his exemplary performance against the Vancouver Canucks. Can the first line featuring Ovi-Kuzy-Sheary re-find its third-period magic from that Canucks game against the Kings? They scored three even-strength goals in that period.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm. See you then?

Pregame links

Lines

1st period

Capitals first line and first pairing start: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary and Orlov-Carlson. Jonathan Quick is starting for the Kings. Evgeny Kuznetsov drew a power play 39 seconds in. Anze Kopitar tripped the Capitals’ center in the Kings’ offensive zone.

Pretty boring first period. Not many chances. The Capitals lead in shots on goal 9-5 and 19-13 in 5v5 shot attempts.

2nd period

🚨 1-0 Kings. Sean Durzi scores in front of the net after a great centering pass by Viktor Arvidsson. (Video)

🚨 2-0 Kings. Nick Jensen blew a wheel in front of the net and Phillip Danault scored on a tap-in one-timer attempt. Yikes.

