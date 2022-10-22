The Vegas Golden Knights’ glow in the dark Reverse Retro jerseys are incredible

The Vegas Golden Knights franchise is only in its sixth season in the NHL. So coming up with a Reverse Retro jersey based on the team’s past was challenging.

But freedom and creativity, it appears, won the day again. After paying homage to the minor league Las Vegas Thunder (IHL) in their first RR jersey, the Golden Knights introduced the first wordmark jersey in team history and the first glow-in-the-dark jerseys in NHL and professional sports history.

As the Golden Knights explain, the design was inspired by Las Vegas’s nightlife.

Via NHL.com:

Inspired by the old neon hotel signs of the famous Vegas Strip in the 1990s, the Golden Knights’ newest jersey embodies the Excalibur and Stardust hotels. The “Vegas” across the front utilizes the font of the famed Excalibur Hotel which opened its doors in 1990 as the largest resort in the world. The numbers on the back copy the cosmic lettering of the outer-space themed Stardust hotel. Perhaps the most innovative element of the jersey is the glow-in-the-dark detail woven into the word “VEGAS” which intends to draw a parallel between the city being the inner glow of the team and the glow of excitement that shines through the desert’s darkness when one flies into the city.

The jerseys’ glow-in-the-dark feature is executed incredibly too. The Vegas wordmark shines as bright as a glowstick. It’s as if it’s plugged in and powered by electricity.

For those skeptical of the Golden Knights’ promotional video, Bleacher Report got its hands on a jersey and showed off the glow-in-the-dark effect as well.

We got our hands on the @GoldenKnights new #ReverseRetro jersey and they’re even more amazing in person 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/l6662uBYI3 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 22, 2022

There is one curious and major drawback though to the merch. The only sweaters that come with this feature are the men’s authentic jerseys. Twitter user @Life_as_LA revealed that women’s jerseys will not glow after appearing to get an email from Fanatics.

Vegas currently has the sweaters on presale through their team store.

