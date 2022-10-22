Marginally watchable! Caps beat Kings 4-3

For the second straight game, the Washington Capitals played one good period out of three. Except this time that was enough to fend off the Los Angeles Kings.
After a scoreless first, in which the score was nonetheless 0-0, Sean Durzi caught a pass from below the goal line to make it 1-0 early in the second. Phillip Danault doubled that lead by tapping in a lateral pass.
Things got better. Nic Dowd gave the Caps a breath of life early in the third, scoring after Snively’s whiff and through a screen. Under a minute later, John Carlson scored a rush goal to tie it up. Lars Eller finished a gritty shift with a one-timer from the slot to give Washington a lead that did not last long. On a breakaway, Trevor Moore fed Viktor Arvidsson to tie it up again. But Marcus Johansson gave Washington their final lead with a classic Marcus wraparound goal with five minutes left.
Caps win!
I hate how the Capitals have played so far this season. I’m glad they dug deep and played so much better late in this one, but these early games are about setting standards as much as grabbing standings points. Sure, I had a good time for twenty minutes, but I have powerfully disliked watching 66.66666 percent of the team’s last two games.
Headline photo: @PuckBuddys
