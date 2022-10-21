Sonny Milano juggles puck out of midair to earn first point with Hershey Bears on Garrett Pilon goal

Sonny Milano, signed by the Washington Capitals to a one-year deal earlier this week, has his first point with the Hershey Bears and it came in typical Milano fashion.

The 26-year-old winger juggled the puck out of midair and set up a play that ended in Garrett Pilon scoring Hershey’s third goal of the game.

The passes from Veccs and Sonny on this goal: *chef's kiss* 🍝 pic.twitter.com/07wXe7H4Dz — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 22, 2022

The play starts with Milano picking up a loose puck up in the left faceoff circle of the Charlotte Checkers zone. The puck then pops up off his stick blade into the air. He then juggles the puck twice and on his third touch sends a deft backhand drop pass to Mike Vecchione. Vecchione then sends the puck through the slot to a hard-charging Pilon who slams it home.

Milano has a penchant for midair displays of skill. He portrayed that on one of the most talked about goals scored in the NHL last season when he was the recipient of a Trevor Zegras pop pass from behind the net and batted it home.

The seven-year NHL veteran, who scored 14 goals and 34 points in 66 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season, cleared waivers and headed to Hershey on Monday. In his first game with the Bears he skated on the top line with Vecchione and Pilon.

Projected lines for Meeting 1️⃣ of 8️⃣ this season: pic.twitter.com/NlWpR0TiRr — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 21, 2022

The Capitals signed the talented forward after they lost both Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Brett Leason to waivers at the beginning of the season. Milano was reportedly given his $750k one-way contract to scare off other teams from claiming the former first-round draft pick when the Caps sent him down.

