Sonny Milano clears waivers, will report to Hershey Bears

It’s official.

The newest Capitals signee, Sonny Milano, officially cleared waivers on Monday.

The news was reported by Chris Johnston.

Sonny Milano (WSH) clears waivers. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 17, 2022

Milano will now report to the Bears. He will wear #12 for Hershey.

The Capitals signed the talented forward after they lost both Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Brett Leason to waivers at the beginning of the season.

According to Friedman, Milano’s agent reached out to the Capitals after they lost the two forwards and the two sides officially came to an agreement on Sunday morning. The Capitals reportedly gave Milano a $750k one-way contract to scare off other teams from claiming the seven-year NHL veteran.

If Milano impresses, we could see him in Washington later in the season as a depth call-up.