Andre Burakovsky receives second championship ring, gets tribute video from Avalanche during homecoming game

Former Capital Andre Burakovsky was given his due at Ball Arena on Friday night. Making his first return to Denver since signing a free-agent contract with the Seattle Kraken, Burakovsky was honored by the Colorado Avalanche and received some serious bling before puck drop.

Burakovsky was presented his second championship ring by Avalanche captain and fellow Swede, Gabriel Landeskog, while his former teammates watched along.

“Here you go, champ!” Landeskog said.

After observing the inside of the incredible ring box, which has a monitor that plays highlights from the Avs’ Stanley Cup run, Burakovsky looked down and was stunned by his new keepsake.

“Oh my god,” Burakovsky said with a smile and turned emotional. “Wow.”

He hugged his teammates and then took a photo with the new ring.

The Avalanche’s 14-karat white gold ring comes with 669 nice diamonds, 42 rubies, and 20 sapphires per the team.

The Kraken got into Colorado a day early, giving Burkie an opportunity to have dinner and catch up with old mates. He even surprised them the next day by watching their morning skate along with Philipp Grubauer.

“It still feels a little bit like home,” Burakovsky said. “I had three really good years here. A good organization. Loved every single guy in the room. It’s good to be back.”

During the first TV timeout, the Avalanche played a tribute video for Burakovsky and received a standing ovation from the capacity crowd.

The Kraken forward stood up on the bench and waved to show his appreciation.

“I hope he’s really proud of the accomplishments and the one that he had here – the great things he was able to achieve with his former team here,” Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said.

Burakovsky did not tally a point in the game, but has had a hot start to the 2022-23 season for the Kraken, tallying five points (2g, 3a) in six games. Earlier in the week, he scored his milestone his 300th career point against the Carolina Hurricanes with a goal.

Congratulations, Champ Champ.