Dmitry Orlov says he will return to the United States at the end of August

Russia’s war in Ukraine has turned the mundane, such as flying back to North America for the hockey season, into a politically fraught operation for some Russian NHL’ers who flew back to their home country this summer. Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov was denied entry into the United States twice due to visa issues and is wanted for alledgedly buying a miliary ID card in 2017 while Ivan Fedotov was possibly poisoned and taken to a military camp for evading service after signing a contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

With Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alexander Alexeyev in North America, only Russian Capitals under contract, Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov, are out of the country. Ovi and Orly played in a charity hockey game in Moscow with Artemi Panarin on Saturday.

Afterwards, Orlov addressed his travel plans.

“I will fly to the USA somewhere at the end of August, there are no problems,” Orlov said to R-Sport per a Google Translation.

As for Ovechkin, there have been some rumblings behind-the-scenes that he may return in August as well. Last season, the Capitals captain returned to DC in early September. Ovechkin flew back with Orlov for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan was asked if there was any concern or uncertainty about the two players getting back to the team after free agency began in July.

“I haven’t heard anything,” MacLellan said of the sensitive subject. “As far as I know, there’s no concern of them getting back to North America.”

The Capitals’ first preseason game is on September 25. Training Camp would begin in the week prior.

Orlov touched on a few other relevant topics during the interview, including his offseason workouts.

“Physically, I feel good, I have been training for a long time,” he said. “I am satisfied with the current form, although I need to lose a couple of extra pounds. Preparations are going according to plan.”

Orlov also admitted that he was bummed to see Ilya Samsonov, the team’s young goaltender that he was close with, let go over the offseason. The Capitals did not tender Samsonov a qualifying offer, allowing him to leave as an unrestricted free agent. Sammy signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs worth $1.8 million.

“Of course, it is sad and disappointing when a Russian guy leaves the team,” Orlov said. “But now he has a new chapter in life, good luck to him. As for the choice of Ivan Miroshnichenko in the first round, I am pleased with him. Again – a Russian guy in the team, God forbid that he starts training as soon as possible. We are waiting for him in Washington.”

Miroshnichenko is recovering from Hodgkin’s lymphoma and slowly trying to get back into game shape for next season.

