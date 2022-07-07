Washington Capitals select Russian Ivan Miroshnichenko with first-round pick in 2022 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals selected left wing Ivan Miroshnichenko with their first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Miroshnichenko played for Omsk Krylia of the Russian VHL last season, scoring 16 points (10g, 6a) in 31 games.

The pick was widely praised by ESPN.

With the 20th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select Ivan Miroshnichenko!#CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/PlK4vwUtuI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 8, 2022

“This is a steal for the Washington Capitals,” ESPN’s Kevin Weekes said after the pick.

“I think he’s the most talented player in this draft class,” ESPN’s Meghan Chayka added. “He is the most widely projected prospect. And definitely a dark horse and part of that was that he had Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and missed a lot of this season. We don’t have a lot of data on him. He excels on driving to the net in the offensive zone, carries the puck to scoring areas, and his goal scoring ability, puck recoveries… and he plays an aggressive style causing turnovers. He doesn’t need a lot of quality shots. He capitalizes and scores. You want this player on your team. I’ll say now, I think he’ll be a superstar in the NHL in five years.”

What a story ❤️ Ivan Miroshnichenko is selected 20th overall by the @Capitals after battling cancer this past year. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/9ABEclIrj9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2022

Coming into the Draft, Ross Mahoney wanted a talented forward and the sturdy Miroshnichenko apparently fit that bill.

“It would be good if we could find a winger who’s more of a natural scorer,” Assistant GM Ross Mahoney said before the Draft per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir. (And) a young defenseman that maybe has an ability to play on the power play or second power play, that would be of interest to us.”

According to the Capitals’ Mike Vogel, the team interviewed Miroshnichenko on Wednesday and reviewed his medical reports before being comfortable selecting him.

Miroshnichenko would have been ranked much higher, but he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma last season. #Caps did their due diligence with his medical reports and interviewed him in person here yesterday in Montreal. #ALLCAPS — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) July 8, 2022

Miroshnichenko won a silver medal with Russia in the under-18 World Junior Championship in 2021. Miroshnichenko scored six goals in seven tournament games and had eight points overall. Miroshnichenko posted a photo of him shaking the hand of Shane Wright (picked fourth overall) and added the caption, “see you again😉.”

Miroshnichenko finished second on the Russian national team in goals to Matvei Michkov who had 12.

Miroshnichenko was the first Russian, still playing in Russia, to be picked in the 2022 NHL Draft. This is likely due to the uncertainty that Russian players will be able to come over now and in the future due to Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Ivan Miroshnichenko is thrilled to be a Capital. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/xU1LUKMhhb — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) July 8, 2022

Due to how little he played last season, Miroshnichenko was all across the board on draft projections heading into the event.

Per Elite Prospects:

Ranked #33 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM

Ranked #23 by FCHOCKEY

Ranked #19 by TSN/BOB McKENZIE

Ranked #19 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY

Ranked #15 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON

Ranked #11 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (EU Skaters)

Ranked #27 by SPORTSNET

Ranked #22 by ISS HOCKEY

Ranked #21 by RECRUIT SCOUTING

Ranked #25 by DOBBERPROSPECTS

Ranked #12 by DRAFT PROSPECTS HOCKEY

Ranked #28 by SMAHT SCOUTING

Ranked #18 by THE PUCK AUTHORITY

