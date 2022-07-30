Home / News / Alex Ovechkin plays in Artemi Panarin’s charity game, scores shootout goal, takes Ovi Jr out onto the ice

Alex Ovechkin plays in Artemi Panarin’s charity game, scores shootout goal, takes Ovi Jr out onto the ice

By Ian Oland

July 30, 2022 4:22 pm

Alex Ovechkin is one of the game’s greatest players of all time. So when asking him for a favor, one would assume he might be busy — like to play in a charity hockey game.

“I just called,” New York Rangers superstar Artemi Panarin said. “He immediately (said), ‘I agree.'”

Ovi and Dmitry Orlov participated in Panarin’s charity hockey game in Moscow on Saturday. Funds from the event would go to a young girl who had complications from brain tumor surgery.

“In all honesty, it surprised me,” Panarin said of Ovechkin’s participation. “I was very happy. He called me here a couple of days before the match, I got scared because I thought he would refuse.”

Panarin led one team while Ovechkin led the other. The game ended in a 10-10 tie per Sports.ru.

At the end of the game, the two teams had a shootout. Ovechkin scored on his attempt.

Notable names that also attended the event included Valeri Nichushkin, Pavel Buchnevich, and Alexander Radulov.

Ovechkin took advantage of the opportunity to bring his family to the event. The Capitals captain skated his son Ovi Jr around the ice during warmups.

Afterwards, they jumped on the ice for a personal training session where the left-handed shooting Sergei showed off his shot.

Ovechkin and Orlov also participated in a sledge hockey event the day before.

Screenshot: @gus_gr8/IG

