Ilya Samsonov signs one-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs

Peter Laviolette said the Capitals weren’t going to bring back Ilya Samsonov after not tendering him a qualifying offer earlier in the week. Indeed he was right.

Samsonov is now a Toronto Maple Leaf after signing a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the team. He made $2 million last season. Sammy will be the Leafs’ backup goaltender next season.

The Athletic’s Arthur Staple was the first to report the news. The Athletic’s Frank Seravalli reported the contract numbers first.

Hearing #Leafs have agreed to terms with G Ilya Samsonov on a 1-year, $1.8 million deal. Toronto has their guy to play alongside Matt Murray in tandem next season.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 13, 2022

Samsonov will join two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray in net, who was traded to the Leafs earlier in the week by the Ottawa Senators.

TRADE: We have acquired goaltender Matt Murray & two draft picks from Ottawa in exchange for future considerations. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 12, 2022

Samsonov, a former first-round pick, is coming off his worst season pro sporting career lows in GAA (3.02) and save percentage (.896).

If the Leafs are as strong defensively next season as they were last, I’d bet Ilya Samsonov looks better behind their group. You don’t know what Matt Murray you’re going to get (I don’t think what’s in front of him has ever really mattered with him) but Samsonov could benefit. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) July 13, 2022

Samsonov will join Vitek Vanecek in the Eastern Conference where both young goaltenders could bedevil the Capitals if they develop away from DC.