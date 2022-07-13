Home / News / Ilya Samsonov signs one-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov signs one-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

July 13, 2022 12:15 pm

Peter Laviolette said the Capitals weren’t going to bring back Ilya Samsonov after not tendering him a qualifying offer earlier in the week. Indeed he was right.

Samsonov is now a Toronto Maple Leaf after signing a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the team. He made $2 million last season. Sammy will be the Leafs’ backup goaltender next season.

The Athletic’s Arthur Staple was the first to report the news. The Athletic’s Frank Seravalli reported the contract numbers first.

Samsonov will join two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray in net, who was traded to the Leafs earlier in the week by the Ottawa Senators.

Samsonov, a former first-round pick, is coming off his worst season pro sporting career lows in GAA (3.02) and save percentage (.896).

Samsonov will join Vitek Vanecek in the Eastern Conference where both young goaltenders could bedevil the Capitals if they develop away from DC.

