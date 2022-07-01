Washington Capitals release preseason schedule

The Washington Capitals announced their 2022 preseason schedule on Friday. The Caps will play six preseason games from September 25 through October 8.

The team will kick off its season with an exhibition at home against the Buffalo Sabres on September 25. The Capitals will also notably play Columbus and Detroit twice.

The Capitals’ preseason concludes on October 8. The first day of the regular season, per commissioner Gary Bettman, will be October 11.

Regular season schedules are expected to be released later this month.

Here’s the press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Announce 2022-23 Preseason Schedule ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have released their 2022-23 preseason schedule, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The schedule will feature six games against four opponents and will include three games at Capital One Arena. The Capitals will open their preseason schedule against the Buffalo Sabres on Sept. 25 at Capital One Arena. Washington will then face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 28 to kick off a stretch of three-straight road contests that will include games on Sept. 30 against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena and Oct. 1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. The Capitals will then return to Capital One Arena to host Detroit on Oct. 5 and Columbus on Oct. 8 to conclude their preseason. The Capitals were 2-3-1 in the preseason in 2021-22 and their all-time preseason record is 172-131-33-17. The full preseason broadcast schedule and the complete 2022-23 NHL regular season schedule will be released at a later date.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB