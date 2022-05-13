Home / News / Game Six live blog: Capitals try to stave off elimination by Panthers

Game Six live blog: Capitals try to stave off elimination by Panthers

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

May 13, 2022 7:34 pm

The Washington Capitals have not won a playoff series since raising the Stanley Cup in 2018. Tonight, they can only stave off elimination via the hands (or I guess the paws?) of the Florida Panthers and their fourth-straight first-round exit with a big a** W in Game Six.

The Capitals will have to do so without Tom Wilson for the fifth straight game. Tom skated after arriving home on the team flight Thursday, but ultimately could not join the morning skate earlier today.

The Capitals will turn to Ilya Samsonov who will receive his fourth straight start in this series. Sammy will need to be SAMsational against Sergei Bobrovsky.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. John Walton will have the call with Craig Laughlin as Joe Beninati is day-to-day with an illness. Here are today’s Daily Deals.

Pregame reading material

Caps lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 39-Mantha
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

30-Samsonov

Panthers Lines

Verhaeghe wil play. He was a game-time decision.

Via @JamesonCoop:

🔥Verhaeghe🔥 – Barkov – Giroux
Huberdeau – Bennett – Reinhart
Mamin – Lundell – Acciari
Lomberg – Luostarinen – Hornqvist

Chiarot – Ekblad
Forsling – Weegar
Montour – Gudas

Bobrovsky

Oshie kissing the Stanley Cup banner after warmies never gets old.

Alex Ovechkin injured Aaron Ekblad with a big hit.

Ekblad has only 40 seconds of ice time in the first period.

The top-pairing defenseman went down the tunnel, came back, went onto the ice, and immediately left it in pain again.

The Panthers ended the first period with only 4D

Nic Dowd gives the Caps a 1-0 lead.

Anddddd it’s immediately tied up by Ryan Lomberg. 1-1.

Nicklas Backstrom with an amazing tip in front of the net. 2-1 WSH!

Claude Giroux beats Ilya Samsonov with a wrister down the wing. 2-2.

Caps fans do the wave with under 7 minutes to go.

Wave energy leads to Florida scoring. 3-2 FLA.

Barkov.

TJ OSHIE TIES IT UP

Goalie pulled. On the PP. Deflections by both Mantha and Oshie to get the puck over the goal line.

omg Ovi’s celly on the GTG

Alex Ovechkin goes absolutely berserk celebrating TJ Oshie’s game-tying goal in Game Six

Failed clear. Carter Verhaeghe scores in OT. Series over.

From game-time decision to author of the game-winning goal.

Read the RMNB recap

It’s over. Panthers beat Capitals 4-3 in overtime.

Comment below! We’ll be updating this live throughout the night.

, , ,