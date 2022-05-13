Game Six live blog: Capitals try to stave off elimination by Panthers

The Washington Capitals have not won a playoff series since raising the Stanley Cup in 2018. Tonight, they can only stave off elimination via the hands (or I guess the paws?) of the Florida Panthers and their fourth-straight first-round exit with a big a** W in Game Six.

The Capitals will have to do so without Tom Wilson for the fifth straight game. Tom skated after arriving home on the team flight Thursday, but ultimately could not join the morning skate earlier today.

The Capitals will turn to Ilya Samsonov who will receive his fourth straight start in this series. Sammy will need to be SAMsational against Sergei Bobrovsky.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. John Walton will have the call with Craig Laughlin as Joe Beninati is day-to-day with an illness. Here are today’s Daily Deals.

Pregame reading material

Caps lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary

90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie

24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 39-Mantha

22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz 30-Samsonov

Panthers Lines Verhaeghe wil play. He was a game-time decision. Via @JamesonCoop: 🔥Verhaeghe🔥 – Barkov – Giroux

Huberdeau – Bennett – Reinhart

Mamin – Lundell – Acciari

Lomberg – Luostarinen – Hornqvist Chiarot – Ekblad

Forsling – Weegar

Montour – Gudas Bobrovsky

Alex Ovechkin injured Aaron Ekblad with a big hit. Ekblad has only 40 seconds of ice time in the first period. BRING THE BOOM pic.twitter.com/oEjZdOSHUe — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 14, 2022 The top-pairing defenseman went down the tunnel, came back, went onto the ice, and immediately left it in pain again. Aaron Ekblad took a twirl during the TV timeout to test whatever is bothering him. pic.twitter.com/rRw5gdDImA — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) May 14, 2022

The Panthers ended the first period with only 4D No score after 20 minutes in Game 6 for the #Caps. Washington finished with 26 hits in the opening period, and both Aaron Ekblad and Ben Chiarot appeared to suffer injures, leaving Florida down to 4 d-men to end the period. — Zack Fisch (@zackfisch) May 14, 2022

Nic Dowd gives the Caps a 1-0 lead. always follow up your shot pic.twitter.com/Y7gfVlt0Tt — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 14, 2022

Anddddd it’s immediately tied up by Ryan Lomberg. 1-1. The Lomberghini has left the garage 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6fhW0WS4YR — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 14, 2022

Nicklas Backstrom with an amazing tip in front of the net. 2-1 WSH! 😱 M G pic.twitter.com/I48MIC3c16 — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 14, 2022 Nicklas Backstrom gives the Caps a 2-1 lead with second goal of the series. Backstrom's 38 playoff goals rank second in franchise history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 14, 2022

Claude Giroux beats Ilya Samsonov with a wrister down the wing. 2-2. GO OFF G pic.twitter.com/8PhFL8uYnV — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 14, 2022

Caps fans do the wave with under 7 minutes to go. Caps fans, you brought this on yourself doing the wave pic.twitter.com/KZKgyOEv4q — Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 14, 2022

Wave energy leads to Florida scoring. 3-2 FLA. Barkov. SASHA BARKOV GIVES US THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/iU6o78LkgY — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 14, 2022

TJ OSHIE TIES IT UP Goalie pulled. On the PP. Deflections by both Mantha and Oshie to get the puck over the goal line. NONE OTHER THAN TIMOTHY JIMOTHY! pic.twitter.com/Z2Gk7tGHZa — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 14, 2022

omg Ovi’s celly on the GTG Alex Ovechkin goes absolutely berserk celebrating TJ Oshie’s game-tying goal in Game Six

Failed clear. Carter Verhaeghe scores in OT. Series over. From game-time decision to author of the game-winning goal. WHO ELSE BUT CARTER VERHAEGHE UNREAL 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pyMWyzhd8J — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 14, 2022

Comment below! We’ll be updating this live throughout the night.