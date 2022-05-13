Alex Ovechkin goes absolutely berserk celebrating TJ Oshie’s game-tying goal in Game Six

You’ve heard this a million times before.

Alex Ovechkin celebrates his teammates’ goals more than his own and in Game Six he had a hell of a celly for TJ Oshie’s unbelievable game-tying goal with 1:03 remaining.

Ovechkin nearly jumped out of Capital One Arena before skating the wrong way and nearly falling to the ice. It’s like he lost all control of his bodily functions.

AND THAT'S WHY THEY CALL HIM CAPTAIN AMERICA Oshbabe ties it up, 3-3, with 1:03 left to play. pic.twitter.com/1wFV3tlw8x — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 14, 2022

The Capitals scored on a wild double deflection in the crease. Anthony Mantha hit the puck out of midair with the shaft of his stick, causing the puck to hit off the crossbar. Oshie then got his stick on the puck in mid-air too, deflecting it just over the goal line.

THE CAPS TIED THE GAME WITH ONE MINUTE LEFT 😱 pic.twitter.com/U2KLHcWW06 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 14, 2022

But what is going on here, Ovi? 😆

The goal came on the power play while the Capitals had Ilya Samsonov pulled so it was 6-on-4. The lamp lighter was Oshie’s sixth of the series. He has goals in four straight.

T.J. Oshie scores his sixth goal of the series to tie the game 3-3. Oshie has scored a goal in four-straight games (5g). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 14, 2022

Tying up Gm6 with 1:03 to go in regulation tonight, T.J. Oshie has moved into a tie with teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov for the 4th most career #StanleyCup Playoff goals in @Capitals franchise history (29). Those with more: Alex Ovechkin (72), Nicklas Backstrom (38), Peter Bondra (30) pic.twitter.com/h4ynjQemVu — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 14, 2022

To overtime we go!

