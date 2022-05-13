Home / News / Alex Ovechkin goes absolutely berserk celebrating TJ Oshie’s game-tying goal in Game Six

By Ian Oland

May 13, 2022 10:43 pm

You’ve heard this a million times before.

Alex Ovechkin celebrates his teammates’ goals more than his own and in Game Six he had a hell of a celly for TJ Oshie’s unbelievable game-tying goal with 1:03 remaining.

Ovechkin nearly jumped out of Capital One Arena before skating the wrong way and nearly falling to the ice. It’s like he lost all control of his bodily functions.

The Capitals scored on a wild double deflection in the crease. Anthony Mantha hit the puck out of midair with the shaft of his stick, causing the puck to hit off the crossbar. Oshie then got his stick on the puck in mid-air too, deflecting it just over the goal line.

But what is going on here, Ovi? 😆

The goal came on the power play while the Capitals had Ilya Samsonov pulled so it was 6-on-4. The lamp lighter was Oshie’s sixth of the series. He has goals in four straight.

To overtime we go!

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington

