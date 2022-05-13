Home / News / Capitals spell out ‘Unleash The Fury’ with Game Six rally towels

Capitals spell out ‘Unleash The Fury’ with Game Six rally towels

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

May 13, 2022 7:05 pm

The Washington Capitals are once again giving out rally towels.

Tonight’s design for Game Six includes the type UNLEASH THE FURY overtop a silhouette of the Capitals’ Weagle logo.

Photo: @pennybacker/Twitter

The Capitals also spelled out the phrase via white towels in the lower bowl.

They also added a special light-up device in those seats so that UNLEASH THE FURY pulsates in red when Cap One goes dark.

How cool is that?

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

, , ,