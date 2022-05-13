Capitals spell out ‘Unleash The Fury’ with Game Six rally towels

The Washington Capitals are once again giving out rally towels.

Tonight’s design for Game Six includes the type UNLEASH THE FURY overtop a silhouette of the Capitals’ Weagle logo.

Photo: @pennybacker/Twitter

The Capitals also spelled out the phrase via white towels in the lower bowl.

They also added a special light-up device in those seats so that UNLEASH THE FURY pulsates in red when Cap One goes dark.

Stage is set. 👀 See you in less than two hours, @Capitals fans! pic.twitter.com/t90KEy1D18 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 13, 2022

How cool is that?

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB