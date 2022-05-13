Home / News / Priceless Elliotte Friedman typo says Connor McDavid plays for Vancouver

By Ian Oland

May 13, 2022 6:47 pm

Elliotte Friedman is one of the top reporters in hockey, but even the cream of the crop makes mistakes.

Friday morning, when announcing the Ted Lindsay Award finalists, the Hockey Night In Canada insider made a very noticeable typo in his tweet.

A lesser man like me would have hit the delete button instantly. But Elliotte is secure about his scrambled Playoff Brain.

The replies in Friedman’s tweet filled up with jokes that further made the typo even more joyful. The Oilers, McDavid’s actual team, sent this GIF.

Other notable replies include:

Anyways, thank you, Elliotte. This was my favorite part of today… (until hopefully later tonight. Let’s go Caps!)

