Priceless Elliotte Friedman typo says Connor McDavid plays for Vancouver

Elliotte Friedman is one of the top reporters in hockey, but even the cream of the crop makes mistakes.

Friday morning, when announcing the Ted Lindsay Award finalists, the Hockey Night In Canada insider made a very noticeable typo in his tweet.

Ted Lindsay Award finalists for “most outstanding player” in the NHL, as voted by @NHLPA members: Josi (NASH), Matthews (TOR), McDavid (VAN). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 13, 2022

A lesser man like me would have hit the delete button instantly. But Elliotte is secure about his scrambled Playoff Brain.

I’m going to leave this one up, it’s so bad — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 13, 2022

The replies in Friedman’s tweet filled up with jokes that further made the typo even more joyful. The Oilers, McDavid’s actual team, sent this GIF.

Other notable replies include:

ah yes my favorite canuck, connor mcdavid — matt candra (@mattcandra) May 13, 2022

McDavid carries the rest of the team so he is sort of like a van I suppose pic.twitter.com/FAaFH0CDW7 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 13, 2022

Settle down everyone. Clearly this is what he means pic.twitter.com/uV9JN2eits — Travis Currie (@travcurrie) May 13, 2022

Anyways, thank you, Elliotte. This was my favorite part of today… (until hopefully later tonight. Let’s go Caps!)