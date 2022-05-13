Priceless Elliotte Friedman typo says Connor McDavid plays for Vancouver

Elliotte Friedman is one of the top reporters in hockey, but even the cream of the crop makes mistakes.
Friday morning, when announcing the Ted Lindsay Award finalists, the Hockey Night In Canada insider made a very noticeable typo in his tweet.
Ted Lindsay Award finalists for “most outstanding player” in the NHL, as voted by @NHLPA members: Josi (NASH), Matthews (TOR), McDavid (VAN).
A lesser man like me would have hit the delete button instantly. But Elliotte is secure about his scrambled Playoff Brain.
I’m going to leave this one up, it’s so bad
The replies in Friedman’s tweet filled up with jokes that further made the typo even more joyful. The Oilers, McDavid’s actual team, sent this GIF.
Other notable replies include:
ah yes my favorite canuck, connor mcdavid
McDavid carries the rest of the team so he is sort of like a van I suppose pic.twitter.com/FAaFH0CDW7
Settle down everyone. Clearly this is what he means pic.twitter.com/uV9JN2eits
Anyways, thank you, Elliotte. This was my favorite part of today… (until hopefully later tonight. Let’s go Caps!)
