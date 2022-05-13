Home / News / Carter Verhaeghe a game-time decision, Mason Marchment out for Panthers in Game Six

By Ian Oland

May 13, 2022 1:49 pm

Carter Verhaeghe has been the Florida Panthers’ best player in their first-round series against the Washington Capitals. The 26-year-old center has given the Capitals fits and leads the Panthers in goals (5) and points (10).

Verhaeghe had a career-best postseason performance on Wednesday, scoring or assisting on every goal the Panthers had (2g, 3a). Florida won Game Five 5-3 and will look to close out Washington in Game Six at Capital One Arena, Friday.

That’s why the following news is significant.

Verhaeghe missed Florida’s morning skate on Friday per the Panthers’ Jameson Olive. Head coach Andrew Brunette said Verhaeghe would be a game-time decision.

“It just kind of happened yesterday,” Brunette said per Olive. “Hopefully, he’s ready to go. … It’s a little lingering.”

The Panthers will already be without noted pest Mason Marchment. The forward missed Game Five due to a lower-body injury and did not travel with the team for Game Six.

The Panthers’ lines looked like this during the morning skate.

Duclair – Barkov – Giroux
Huberdeau – Bennett – Reinhart
Mamin – Lundell – Acciari
Lomberg – Luostarinen – Hornqvist

Chiarot – Ekblad
Forsling – Weegar
Montour – Gudas

Sergei Bobrovsky will start his sixth consecutive game in the series.

Puck drop will be at 7:30 pm.

