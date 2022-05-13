Carter Verhaeghe a game-time decision, Mason Marchment out for Panthers in Game Six

Carter Verhaeghe has been the Florida Panthers’ best player in their first-round series against the Washington Capitals. The 26-year-old center has given the Capitals fits and leads the Panthers in goals (5) and points (10).
Verhaeghe had a career-best postseason performance on Wednesday, scoring or assisting on every goal the Panthers had (2g, 3a). Florida won Game Five 5-3 and will look to close out Washington in Game Six at Capital One Arena, Friday.
That’s why the following news is significant.
Carter Verhaeghe #FlaPanthers playoff history
*Tied record-points in a playoff series, 10. (Huberdeau 2021)
*Set record-goals in a series, 5
*Set record-points in a game, 5
*Tied record-assists in a game, 3
*Tied record-points in a period, 3
From @ECHL ➡️ @TheAHL➡️ playoff hero
— Steve Goldstein (@goldieonice) May 12, 2022
Verhaeghe missed Florida’s morning skate on Friday per the Panthers’ Jameson Olive. Head coach Andrew Brunette said Verhaeghe would be a game-time decision.
“It just kind of happened yesterday,” Brunette said per Olive. “Hopefully, he’s ready to go. … It’s a little lingering.”
The Panthers will already be without noted pest Mason Marchment. The forward missed Game Five due to a lower-body injury and did not travel with the team for Game Six.
The Panthers’ lines looked like this during the morning skate.
Duclair – Barkov – Giroux
Huberdeau – Bennett – Reinhart
Mamin – Lundell – Acciari
Lomberg – Luostarinen – Hornqvist
Chiarot – Ekblad
Forsling – Weegar
Montour – Gudas
Sergei Bobrovsky will start his sixth consecutive game in the series.
Puck drop will be at 7:30 pm.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On