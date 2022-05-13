Carter Verhaeghe a game-time decision, Mason Marchment out for Panthers in Game Six

Carter Verhaeghe has been the Florida Panthers’ best player in their first-round series against the Washington Capitals. The 26-year-old center has given the Capitals fits and leads the Panthers in goals (5) and points (10).

Verhaeghe had a career-best postseason performance on Wednesday, scoring or assisting on every goal the Panthers had (2g, 3a). Florida won Game Five 5-3 and will look to close out Washington in Game Six at Capital One Arena, Friday.

That’s why the following news is significant.

Carter Verhaeghe #FlaPanthers playoff history

*Tied record-points in a playoff series, 10. (Huberdeau 2021)

*Set record-goals in a series, 5

*Set record-points in a game, 5

*Tied record-assists in a game, 3

*Tied record-points in a period, 3

From @ECHL ➡️ @TheAHL➡️ playoff hero — Steve Goldstein (@goldieonice) May 12, 2022

Verhaeghe missed Florida’s morning skate on Friday per the Panthers’ Jameson Olive. Head coach Andrew Brunette said Verhaeghe would be a game-time decision.

“It just kind of happened yesterday,” Brunette said per Olive. “Hopefully, he’s ready to go. … It’s a little lingering.”

The Panthers will already be without noted pest Mason Marchment. The forward missed Game Five due to a lower-body injury and did not travel with the team for Game Six.

The Panthers’ lines looked like this during the morning skate.

Duclair – Barkov – Giroux

Huberdeau – Bennett – Reinhart

Mamin – Lundell – Acciari

Lomberg – Luostarinen – Hornqvist Chiarot – Ekblad

Forsling – Weegar

Montour – Gudas

Sergei Bobrovsky will start his sixth consecutive game in the series.

Puck drop will be at 7:30 pm.