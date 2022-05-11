Game Five live blog: Capitals vs Panthers

A tragic turn of events spoiled Game Four, so now the Washington Capitals return to Florida in a tied series.
Tom Wilson will miss another game with his lower-body injury. Ilya Samsonov returns in net with the trust of the team.
Tonight’s game is on some national network, but promise me you’ll watch on NBC Sports Washington if you can.
Game on.
Pregame reading material
Capitals lines
From Sam @ WaPo:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Oshie
Johansson-Backstrom-Mantha
McMichael-Eller-Sheary
Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
Samsonov
Panthers lines
Verhaeghe-Barkov-Duclair
Huberdeau-Bennett-Giroux
Mamin-Lundell-Reinhart
Acciari-Luostarinen-Hornqvist
Chiarot-Ekblad
Forsling-Weegar
Montour-Gudas
Bob
No Marchment.
Line blender
So far we’ve seen:
McMichael-Kuznetsov-Oshie
Ovechkin-Eller-Sheary
So that might make for some interesting matchup challenges.
Oshie PPG, Caps 1-0
Carlson took the shoot, and TJ Oshie (red hot) deflected it in.
Florida’s power play is 0 for 14
No jinx.
Florida pushing late in first
A very heavy shift and an icing made it tough for the Caps, but they survived the period up 1-0. Samsonov played great in the last couple minutes.
2-0 Caps
Justin Schultz scores!
IF YOU CRASH THE NET GOOD THINGS HAPPEN AND THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT JUST HAPPENED!!
Florida fell for the ol’ “forgot to cover the open guy in the crease” maneuver. Classic folly.
3-0 Caps
Kuznetsov and Oshie on a two-on-one breakaway. Monster series for Timothy.
It’s quiet in the arena
Some local color from Grant:
You can hear individual Floridians talking to each other. I'm not sure I've ever heard a playoff building this quiet.
I just heard a guy say to another guy "do you want to get a Publix sandwich?"
— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 12, 2022
Florida gets one back, 3-1
Lucky bounce helps Verhaghe along the post. The arena gets its life back.
Carlson’s whiff leads to breakaway, 3-2
It’s a one-goal game. Profound misplay at the offensive blue line by John Carlson.
And it’s tied, 3-3
A scrum up-front finished by Reinhart.
Joe B is sick, Al Koken to take over play-by-play
Verhaeghe makes it 4-3 Panthers
Caps just got outworked in neutral, especially Backstrom. That’s four unanswered for Florida.
5-3 Panthers
John Carlson is having a night.
Game over.
Read the RMNB recap:
An absolutely brutal, no good, terrible, garbage, blech collapse sends the Caps to the brink: Panthers beat Capitals 5-3
Fire away in the comments below. Enjoy the game.
