Home / Live Blog / Game Five live blog: Capitals vs Panthers

Game Five live blog: Capitals vs Panthers

By Peter Hassett

 3 Comments

May 11, 2022 7:26 pm

A tragic turn of events spoiled Game Four, so now the Washington Capitals return to Florida in a tied series.

Tom Wilson will miss another game with his lower-body injury. Ilya Samsonov returns in net with the trust of the team.

Tonight’s game is on some national network, but promise me you’ll watch on NBC Sports Washington if you can.

Game on.

Pregame reading material

Capitals lines

From Sam @ WaPo:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Oshie
Johansson-Backstrom-Mantha
McMichael-Eller-Sheary
Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway

Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz

Samsonov

Panthers lines

via Tom Gulitti:

Verhaeghe-Barkov-Duclair
Huberdeau-Bennett-Giroux
Mamin-Lundell-Reinhart
Acciari-Luostarinen-Hornqvist

Chiarot-Ekblad
Forsling-Weegar
Montour-Gudas

Bob

No Marchment.

Line blender

So far we’ve seen:

McMichael-Kuznetsov-Oshie
Ovechkin-Eller-Sheary

So that might make for some interesting matchup challenges.

Oshie PPG, Caps 1-0

Carlson took the shoot, and TJ Oshie (red hot) deflected it in.

Florida’s power play is 0 for 14

No jinx.

Florida pushing late in first

A very heavy shift and an icing made it tough for the Caps, but they survived the period up 1-0. Samsonov played great in the last couple minutes.

2-0 Caps

Justin Schultz scores!

Florida fell for the ol’ “forgot to cover the open guy in the crease” maneuver. Classic folly.

3-0 Caps

Kuznetsov and Oshie on a two-on-one breakaway. Monster series for Timothy.

It’s quiet in the arena

Some local color from Grant:

Florida gets one back, 3-1

Lucky bounce helps Verhaghe along the post. The arena gets its life back.

Carlson’s whiff leads to breakaway, 3-2

It’s a one-goal game. Profound misplay at the offensive blue line by John Carlson.

And it’s tied, 3-3

A scrum up-front finished by Reinhart.

Joe B is sick, Al Koken to take over play-by-play

Verhaeghe makes it 4-3 Panthers

Caps just got outworked in neutral, especially Backstrom. That’s four unanswered for Florida.

5-3 Panthers

John Carlson is having a night.

Game over.

Read the RMNB recap:

An absolutely brutal, no good, terrible, garbage, blech collapse sends the Caps to the brink: Panthers beat Capitals 5-3

Fire away in the comments below. Enjoy the game.

, , ,