Game Five live blog: Capitals vs Panthers

A tragic turn of events spoiled Game Four, so now the Washington Capitals return to Florida in a tied series.

Tom Wilson will miss another game with his lower-body injury. Ilya Samsonov returns in net with the trust of the team.

Tonight’s game is on some national network, but promise me you’ll watch on NBC Sports Washington if you can.

Game on.

Pregame reading material

Capitals lines From Sam @ WaPo: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Johansson-Backstrom-Mantha

McMichael-Eller-Sheary

Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Samsonov

Panthers lines via Tom Gulitti: Verhaeghe-Barkov-Duclair

Huberdeau-Bennett-Giroux

Mamin-Lundell-Reinhart

Acciari-Luostarinen-Hornqvist Chiarot-Ekblad

Forsling-Weegar

Montour-Gudas Bob No Marchment.

Line blender So far we’ve seen: McMichael-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Ovechkin-Eller-Sheary So that might make for some interesting matchup challenges.

Oshie PPG, Caps 1-0 Carlson took the shoot, and TJ Oshie (red hot) deflected it in. 74 ➡️ 77 just what the doctor ordered!! pic.twitter.com/caUMzg6WJS — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 12, 2022

Florida’s power play is 0 for 14 No jinx.

Florida pushing late in first the beautiful game pic.twitter.com/NH9qrjDpjw — jan (dad) (@lesbijans) May 12, 2022 A very heavy shift and an icing made it tough for the Caps, but they survived the period up 1-0. Samsonov played great in the last couple minutes.

2-0 Caps Justin Schultz scores! IF YOU CRASH THE NET GOOD THINGS HAPPEN AND THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT JUST HAPPENED!! JUSTIN SCHULTZ PUTS THE @Capitals up 2-0!!! pic.twitter.com/TxQtDQ9f1m — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 12, 2022 Florida fell for the ol’ “forgot to cover the open guy in the crease” maneuver. Classic folly.

3-0 Caps BUILD THE OSHIE STATUE ASAP!! pic.twitter.com/ufAkzu8Woz — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 12, 2022 Kuznetsov and Oshie on a two-on-one breakaway. Monster series for Timothy.

It’s quiet in the arena Some local color from Grant: You can hear individual Floridians talking to each other. I'm not sure I've ever heard a playoff building this quiet. I just heard a guy say to another guy "do you want to get a Publix sandwich?" — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 12, 2022

Florida gets one back, 3-1 Carter gets it done ☑️ pic.twitter.com/q2JPUS3e4W — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 12, 2022 Lucky bounce helps Verhaghe along the post. The arena gets its life back.

Carlson’s whiff leads to breakaway, 3-2 Off to the races 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yzHF3uF7Fe — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 12, 2022 It’s a one-goal game. Profound misplay at the offensive blue line by John Carlson.

And it’s tied, 3-3 A scrum up-front finished by Reinhart. Tie game Reino 💥 pic.twitter.com/7qyIm3htrl — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 12, 2022

Joe B is sick, Al Koken to take over play-by-play Feel better @JoeBpXp !!@RealSmokinAl steps in on the call with @Laughlin18 for the 3rd. You are in good hands Caps fans!! pic.twitter.com/wi1OuV5nv2 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 12, 2022

Verhaeghe makes it 4-3 Panthers Caps just got outworked in neutral, especially Backstrom. That’s four unanswered for Florida. HEY MR CARTERRRRRRR 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QCRIusqkYV — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 12, 2022

5-3 Panthers John Carlson is having a night. G FOR FIVE pic.twitter.com/u6nrfxCApA — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 12, 2022

Fire away in the comments below. Enjoy the game.