An absolutely brutal, no good, terrible, garbage, blech collapse sends the Caps to the brink: Panthers beat Capitals 5-3

Teams that win Game Five to go up 3-2 in a series win that series 79-percent of the time. So, it’s safe to say this was an important one.
TJ Oshie with yet another goal in this series gave the Caps an early lead. Justin Schultz pounced on a loose puck to double the lead and TJ Oshie would grab another to give them three. Florida would respond with three straight in the second to tie it up as the Caps forget how to play hockey.
Carter Verhaeghe yet again. Claude Giroux sealed it.
Panthers beat Capitals 5-3. Panthers now lead series 3-2.
Nathan MacKinnon: 2014 Calder Trophy winner – born Sept. 1, 1995
Michael Bunting: 2022 Calder Trophy finalist – born Sept. 17, 1995
— /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) May 11, 2022
Oilers have now lost 5 straight playoff games when Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl each score in the same contest
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 11, 2022
feeling good about @JoeBpXp's suit too #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/IFkQOS8vc9
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) May 11, 2022
Game Six is back on home ice at Capital One Arena on Friday. Big game to say the least. Win or it’s see ya in September.
