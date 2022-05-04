Capitals top draft pick Vincent Iorio recalled to Hershey Bears for AHL playoff run

The Washington Capitals announced Wednesday afternoon that they have recalled 2021 second-round pick, Vincent Iorio, from the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings to their AHL affiliate Hershey Bears.

Iorio will join a Bears team that is set for a postseason run that begins Friday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He was signed to his entry-level contract by the Caps last October.

The right-handed defenseman was the Capitals’ first draft pick in 2021 and participated in the team’s NHL Training Camp for the very first time this past fall. Iorio played in one preseason game before being returned to the Wheat Kings for the rest of the season.

In 60 games for Brandon, he set new career highs in both goals (11) and points (44) while finishing tied for 16th in overall WHL scoring by a defenseman. His junior season ended this past Sunday when the Wheat Kings fell to the Red Deer Rebels in their first-round series.

Iorio showed a bunch of personality while being mic’d up for one of the Capitals’ Rookie Camp practices, showing a close rapport with fellow Canadian Hendrix Lapierre. Both players were called up by Team Canada to compete for spots on this year’s World Juniors team but ended up being a part of the roster’s final cuts.

The Bears announced on Tuesday that they will also be joined by 2020 draft picks Bogdan Trineyev and Bear Hughes on tryout agreements. Trineyev signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the organization on Monday.

