Hendrix Lapierre snubbed from Canada’s World Junior Championship team

One of the reasons why the Washington Capitals sent Hendrix Lapierre back to junior this season, beyond a lack of playing time, was so that he could play on Team Canada’s 2022 World Junior Championship team.

“It’s a lot for a young player to I think to handle the NHL and the league itself,” Laviolette said in November right after the transaction was announced. “So we sent him back to juniors where he can play against his peers and who knows what happens from here, whether he gets a chance to play in the World Championships and whether he gets a chance to play in playoffs. If all those things could happen, you think about his year and it’s really in a great spot.”

Lapierre, however, will not get an opportunity to play for Team Canada as he was a surprise snub from the team. Lappy was one of nine players cut from the team’s selection camp on Sunday. Capitals defense prospect Vincent Iorio will also not suit up for the team.

Canada’s cuts Daemon Hunt (injury)

Zach Dean

William Dufour

Luke Evangelista

Jack Finley

Vincent Iorio

Joshua Roy

Hendrix Lapierre

Ryan Tverberg

Iorio being left off the team was also curious as Canada will have all left-handed shooting defensemen. Iorio shoots right.

With Vincent Iorio released today, Team 🇨🇦 will go with an all-lefty defence at the World Juniors — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 13, 2021

Lapierre, who scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game, played nine games in the NHL this season. Only two players on Canada’s 2022 WJC team have scored in the NHL: Mason McTavish (ANA, 2G) and Jake Neighbours (STL, 1G).

Team Canada’s roster was chosen by eight different coaches and executives per Hockey Canada.

Three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 14 forwards were selected by Alan Millar (Tottenham, Ont.), director of player personnel, and James Boyd (Midland, Ont./Ottawa, OHL), the U20 lead for the Program of Excellence management group, with support from Scott Salmond (Creston, B.C.), senior vice-president of national teams. Head coach Dave Cameron (Kinkora, P.E.I./Ottawa, OHL) and assistant coaches Michael Dyck (Lethbridge, Alta./Vancouver, WHL), Louis Robitaille (Montreal, Que./Gatineau, QMJHL) and Dennis Williams (Stratford, Ont./Everett, WHL), as well as goaltending consultant Olivier Michaud (Beloeil, Que./Drummondville, QMJHL), also provided input.

“We are excited to unveil the 25 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, as we believe this group will give us the best chance to win a gold medal on home ice,” Millar said in a press release. “We were impressed with the level of competition at camp, and we knew we were going to have to make difficult decisions when it came time to name a final roster. Our players and staff look forward the opportunity to compete in front of Canadian fans again, and we know this team will embrace the opportunity of wearing the Maple Leaf as we continue to build towards our goal of winning gold.”

Canada’s roster does include some impressive players like first overall pick Owen Power (D) and Cole Perfetti (F). The full roster, via the Hockey Canada website, can be seen below.