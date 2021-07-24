Capitals select defenseman Vincent Iorio in second round with their first pick of 2021 Draft

The Washington Capitals selected Vincent Iorio with the 55th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Iorio plays for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL and has played three seasons with the team. He is the ninth player from the WHL that the Caps have selected in the past four drafts.

The Capitals did not have a pick on the first day of the draft due to the Anthony Mantha trade so Iorio is their first addition in this year’s class. Corey Pronman of the Athletic had him projected as his 81st best player available in this draft.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly announced the pick virtually from the NHL Network studio.

With the 55th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select defenseman Vincent Iorio!#CapsDraft | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/SiRMZlg77q — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 24, 2021

Iorio is a little older than most players in this class so he will be eligible to jump to the AHL level a year earlier than a lot of his peers.

Hey @Capitals fans, here's what you need to know. -It's pronounced EYE-Oreo (Like the cookie)

-He LOVES the one-timer (Like someone else you know)

-If the runway is open, he's going to use it. DC, you got a good one! #washingtoncapitals #bdnmb #whl pic.twitter.com/CpD1yCt3Uc — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) July 24, 2021

The six-foot-two, 191-pound, right-handed 18-year-old was ranked 71st by NHL Central Scouting among all North American skaters.

The Washington Capitals have selected defenseman Vincent Iorio from the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) with the 55th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/tCUniRFvFT — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) July 24, 2021

Highlights

Headline photo by KP8