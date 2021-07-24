Home / News / Capitals select defenseman Vincent Iorio in second round with their first pick of 2021 Draft

Capitals select defenseman Vincent Iorio in second round with their first pick of 2021 Draft

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

July 24, 2021 12:44 pm

The Washington Capitals selected Vincent Iorio with the 55th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Iorio plays for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL and has played three seasons with the team. He is the ninth player from the WHL that the Caps have selected in the past four drafts.

The Capitals did not have a pick on the first day of the draft due to the Anthony Mantha trade so Iorio is their first addition in this year’s class. Corey Pronman of the Athletic had him projected as his 81st best player available in this draft.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly announced the pick virtually from the NHL Network studio.

Iorio is a little older than most players in this class so he will be eligible to jump to the AHL level a year earlier than a lot of his peers.

The six-foot-two, 191-pound, right-handed 18-year-old was ranked 71st by NHL Central Scouting among all North American skaters.

Highlights

Headline photo by KP8

, ,