Mic’d up videos reveal Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio’s blossoming bromance

A bromance of sorts is blossoming at Capitals Camp between Washington’s top two picks from the past two drafts. Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio are buddies that have spent time together in the Team Canada Junior setup and that relationship has only continued now as teammates in the same NHL organization.

The Capitals released two mic’d up videos during Rookie Camp, one featuring Iorio and the other Lapierre.

Hijinks ensued.

The Capitals caught the two messing with each other multiple times during the first day of Rookie Camp. A mic’d up Iorio first comes over to Lapierre and asks him if he wants to say “hi” to which Lapierre replies, “Hi, Washington Capitals fans”.

Hi, Hendrix.

Later, Iorio remarks that Lapierre looks “good in white” to which a flirty Lapierre replies, “You look good in everything.”

Iorio spoke about his relationship with Lapierre to reporters on Sunday after Day Two of Rookie Camp.

“I’m definitely following him,” Iorio said. “He knows the ropes, he knows a lot more than I do so he and I have built a little bit of a relationship along with some of the other younger guys. It’s just been really good, lost for words.”

The two Canadian youngsters were a part of a group of three Capitals prospects (Garin Bjorklund being the third) that took part in Team Canada’s Summer Junior Showcase this past July/August.

“He’s really fast, obviously has very good hands, smart and poised with the puck,” Iorio said, once again commenting on Lapierre. “He’s an all-around great player and I can’t wait to see what he develops to be in the next couple of years.”

The two were linked up again on Lapierre’s mic’d up video.

We are very much here for the Vinny/Lap bromance Check back for the full Mic'd Up with @Lapiz92 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/SEYaPtUpr8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 21, 2021

“I want to see that move you made,” Iorio says. Lapierre responds by looking directly into the camera cross rink and saying, “If you can hear me, put the move I did at the start of practice on the two on ones. Vinny wants to see it.”

The Capitals obliged. What a Sidney Crosby-esque finish by Lapierre on his backhand.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB