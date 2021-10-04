Capitals sign 2021 second-round pick Vincent Iorio to three-year, entry-level contract

The Washington Capitals announced on Monday afternoon that they signed 2021 second-round pick Vincent Iorio to a three-year, entry-level contract worth $875,333 annually.

The right-handed defenseman was the Capitals’ first pick of the 2021 NHL Draft (Round 2, 55 overall) and participated in the team’s NHL Training Camp for the very first time this fall. Iorio played in one preseason game against the New Jersey Devils and was returned to the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday morning.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Vincent Iorio to a three-year entry level contract. #ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 4, 2021

The six-foot-four, 200-pound rearguard played 133 games for the Wheat Kings over the past four seasons, including two games this season only days after being sent back from DC.

Iorio showed a bunch of personality while being mic’d up for one of the Capitals’ Rookie Camp practices, showing a close rapport with fellow Canadian Hendrix Lapierre. The young defender told media during camp that he emulates his game after John Carlson.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Vincent Iorio to a three-year entry level contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Iorio’s contract will carry an average annual value of $875,833. The Capitals selected Iorio, 18, with the 55 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 6’4″, 200-pound defenseman appeared in one preseason game for the Capitals on Sept. 29 against the New Jersey Devils before being assigned to the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) on Oct. 1. The Coquitlam, British Columbia, native was ranked 27th among North American defensemen by NHL Central Scouting prior to the 2021 NHL Draft. Iorio registered 12 points (5g, 7a) in 22 games with Brandon during the 2020-21 season. He ranked third among Wheat King defensemen in points last season, and his 0.55 points per game was the highest of his three-year WHL career. During the 2017-18 season, Iorio won the WHL Cup gold medal. Additionally, Iorio played two seasons with Shattuck St. Mary’s hockey program, which has included former players such as Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews and Zach Parise.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB