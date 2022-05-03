Game One live blog: Capitals open first-round series against Panthers

The Washington Capitals open the 2022 postseason tonight as massive underdogs against the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are the best team in the NHL, earning the Presidents’ Trophy after winning 58 of 82 games this season (122 points). The Panthers are looking for their first Stanley Cup while the Capitals are looking to win their second in franchise history.
The major news coming into tonight’s game is that a huge star for each team will be returning from injury: Alex Ovechkin for the Capitals and Aaron Ekblad for the Panthers.
Vitek Vanecek will begin the series in net and face Sergei Bobrovsky.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. The first round is the only one Joe B and Locker get if the Capitals can advance.
Storylines
Caps lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson
39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 77-Oshie
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Vanecek
Panthers Lines
Verhaeghe – Barkov – Duclair
Huberdeau – Bennett – Giroux
Marchment – Lundell – Reinhart
Lomberg – Luostarinen – Hornqvist
Weegar – Ekblad
Forsling – Gudas
Chiarot – Montour
Bobrovsky
Tom Wilson scores first. 1-0 WSH!
After the Capitals couldn’t connect on a long 5-on-3 PP, Tom scores right as the second penalty is about to expire.
And we are tied.
Sam Bennett beats Vitek blocker side.
They can have a million horns, but they will never be as effective as The Horn Guy.
Claude Giroux scores on a big rebound in front. 2-1 FLA.
Kuzy lost a defensive zone faceoff, big clapper from the right circle, the Caps didn’t D up, and Vitek gets beat.
