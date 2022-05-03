Game One live blog: Capitals open first-round series against Panthers

The Washington Capitals open the 2022 postseason tonight as massive underdogs against the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are the best team in the NHL, earning the Presidents’ Trophy after winning 58 of 82 games this season (122 points). The Panthers are looking for their first Stanley Cup while the Capitals are looking to win their second in franchise history.

The major news coming into tonight’s game is that a huge star for each team will be returning from injury: Alex Ovechkin for the Capitals and Aaron Ekblad for the Panthers.

Vitek Vanecek will begin the series in net and face Sergei Bobrovsky.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. The first round is the only one Joe B and Locker get if the Capitals can advance.

Storylines

Caps lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary

90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson

39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 77-Oshie

22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Vanecek

Panthers Lines Via @JamesonCoop: Verhaeghe – Barkov – Duclair

Huberdeau – Bennett – Giroux

Marchment – Lundell – Reinhart

Lomberg – Luostarinen – Hornqvist Weegar – Ekblad

Forsling – Gudas

Chiarot – Montour Bobrovsky

Tom Wilson scores first. 1-0 WSH! After the Capitals couldn’t connect on a long 5-on-3 PP, Tom scores right as the second penalty is about to expire. REBOUND SCOARRRRRRR! pic.twitter.com/vSoKrbMYID — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 3, 2022

And we are tied. Sam Bennett beats Vitek blocker side. Benny coming in HOT pic.twitter.com/hLkrQYI4xy — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 4, 2022

They can have a million horns, but they will never be as effective as The Horn Guy. Here are tonight’s vuvuzelas pic.twitter.com/B9v0YeWTpL — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 3, 2022

Claude Giroux scores on a big rebound in front. 2-1 FLA. Kuzy lost a defensive zone faceoff, big clapper from the right circle, the Caps didn’t D up, and Vitek gets beat. G gets it done ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lrkit9AWqc — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 4, 2022

Comment below! We’ll be updating this live throughout the night.