Caps beat Panthers 4-2! Real good!

Wilson, Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Oshie. The stars of the Washington Capitals showed up in a big way in their postseason debut against the Florida Panthers. It took a lot of effort to crack Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, but it was worth all the time that it took.
Tom Wilson scored Washington’s first goal of the postseason as a lengthy power play expired. Then he ninja-smoked out of the game entirely and the Panthers started scoring. First it was Sam Bennett, who tied the game with a goal that Washington’s skaters should have prevented and Washington’s goalie should have stopped.
Early in the second, Panthers legend Claude Giroux made a nifty move, kicking the puck then backhanding it to put Florida in the lead.
In the third, Alex Ovechkin forced a turnover in the Panthers zone that Evgeny Kuznetsov converted into the tying goal. Nick Backstrom sent a perfect pass to TJ Oshie to put the Caps in the lead with nine minutes left in regulation. Eller got the empty-netter.
Caps win 4-2. Caps lead the series 1-0.
still trying to figure out the fehervary for holding penalty 🔍 pic.twitter.com/YYK5zM3HXH
— HockeyKot (@hockeykot) May 4, 2022
The bird celly has made an appearance 🦅 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/WMAS20JhxU
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 4, 2022
Dressed for business. @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/RXwhtOWmrr
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) May 3, 2022
I wanted to say something like “ho hum i was pleasantly surprised by how well the Caps played this game” but that undersells it. They played a masterful hour of hockey. They took on a dominant possession team and controlled them. They generated a ton of chances, and they converted them when they had to.
Alright, I admit I was wary going into this series. But now I’m genuinely excited. That was a great game. I want to see the next one.
Let’s go! See you Thursday.
