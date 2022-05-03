Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Ross Colton, Jared Spurgeon only fined for dangerous cross-check

The NHL’s silly season has arrived. In NASCAR, this means the offseason. But in the NHL, it’s the postseason where the Department of Player Safety seems to get lenient on some pretty dangerous stuff.
After the Opening Night of the 2022 Playoffs concluded, five players received supplemental discipline. But for everyone involved, it was a mere slap on the wrists.
Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding
Clifford got the “harshest” penalty of the day, a one-game suspension for dangerously sending Ross Colton headfirst into the boards from behind. Clifford received a five-minute major and was ejected from the game. This comes after Sheldon Keefe expected a “borderline violent” series between the Leafs and Lightning.
Jared Spurgeon fined $5k for basically trying to break Pavel Buchnevich’s leg
As Buchnevich was laying on the ice, Spurgeon took his stick and cross-checked the forward near the ankle from behind. The ESPN telecast excused Spurgeon’s behavior away by saying he was frustrated. Spurgeon also recieved a minor penalty for cross-checking in the game.
Pat Maroon, Corey Perry, and Wayne Simmonds all fined
All three players were involved in a melee at the end of the game that is “age restricted” on YouTube.
Per the NHL:
Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Pat Maroon and Corey Perry have been fined $2,250 and $2,500, respectively, and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Game 1 of their First Round series in Toronto on Monday, May 2, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.
Gotta love playoff hockey.
Totalling the damage from Game 1 of #leafs–#TBLightning:
Kyle Clifford (boarding major, game misconduct, likely suspension)
Wayne Simmonds (10-minute misconduct, $2,250 fine)
Pat Maroon (10-minute misconduct, $2,250 fine)
Corey Perry (16 PIMs, $2,500 fine)
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 3, 2022
