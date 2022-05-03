Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Ross Colton, Jared Spurgeon only fined for dangerous cross-check

The NHL’s silly season has arrived. In NASCAR, this means the offseason. But in the NHL, it’s the postseason where the Department of Player Safety seems to get lenient on some pretty dangerous stuff.

After the Opening Night of the 2022 Playoffs concluded, five players received supplemental discipline. But for everyone involved, it was a mere slap on the wrists.

Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding

Clifford got the “harshest” penalty of the day, a one-game suspension for dangerously sending Ross Colton headfirst into the boards from behind. Clifford received a five-minute major and was ejected from the game. This comes after Sheldon Keefe expected a “borderline violent” series between the Leafs and Lightning.

Jared Spurgeon fined $5k for basically trying to break Pavel Buchnevich’s leg