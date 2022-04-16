Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Caps look for redemption against Habs

Live blog: Caps look for redemption against Habs

By Ian Oland

April 16, 2022 7:03 pm

It’s a Hockey Night In Canada! The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre tonight days after one of their worst losses of the season – a 7-3 throttling by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dmitry Orlov will get back in the lineup after missing the last two games due to a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, the lines are, uhhhhh, definitely something Peter Laviolette came up with that he thinks is good.

Vitek Vanecek is back in the seemingly revolving net that no one wants to claim for the Capitals.

Caps lines

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Vanecek vs. Montembeault

Our goofballs have arrived.

Nic Dowd deflection goal gives him 100 career points!

Jake Evans ties it up. 1-1.

Anthony Mantha scores twice at 4v4. Wow!! 3-1 WSH

Poehling scores on a two-on-one. 3-2 WSH.

Three goals were scored at 4v4 in a minute.

Ovi’s 3 away from 50. 4-2 WSH.

No. 777: Alex Ovechkin three goals away 50, Sam Montembeault becomes 159th goalie Ovi’s scored on

Tom lol

Tom Wilson provides social media the perfect sarcastic thumbs up GIF

Poehling makes it 4-3

Garny with the steal and the finish. 5-3 WSH.

SCOARLOV. 6-3 WSH.

Dmitry Orlov has his first career three-point night.

Justin Schultz makes it 7-3.

