Live blog: Caps look for redemption against Habs

It’s a Hockey Night In Canada! The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre tonight days after one of their worst losses of the season – a 7-3 throttling by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Dmitry Orlov will get back in the lineup after missing the last two games due to a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, the lines are, uhhhhh, definitely something Peter Laviolette came up with that he thinks is good.
Vitek Vanecek is back in the seemingly revolving net that no one wants to claim for the Capitals.
Caps lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Vanecek vs. Montembeault
Our goofballs have arrived.
𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙮𝙨 pic.twitter.com/m0QJRCo1cU
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 16, 2022
Nic Dowd deflection goal gives him 100 career points!
Dowder scoarrrr pic.twitter.com/cDGRjy3t2D
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 16, 2022
nic dowd | 100 career points pic.twitter.com/1xdxTD6IUJ
— xavier's graphics (@xaviersgraphics) April 16, 2022
Jake Evans ties it up. 1-1.
Jake marque son 11e but de la saison et inscrit le Tricolore au tableau indicateur!
Jake Evans gets his 11th of the season to get the Habs on the board!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/xGtVDvhtWe
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2022
Anthony Mantha scores twice at 4v4. Wow!! 3-1 WSH
Anthony Manthony! pic.twitter.com/eiSbi2DbGt
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2022
Sheeeeeeeesh pic.twitter.com/DnoChtU21q
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2022
Anthony Mantha scores again to give the Caps a 3-1 lead. That's the fastest back-to-back goals by a Capital this season (34 seconds), besting Evgeny Kuznetsov's goals 43 seconds apart on March 11 against the Vancouver Canucks.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 17, 2022
Poehling scores on a two-on-one. 3-2 WSH.
Three goals were scored at 4v4 in a minute.
Belle passe de Petry dans l'enclave!
Great pass from Petry from the crease!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/7KateFfH9B
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2022
Ovi’s 3 away from 50. 4-2 WSH.
Read about it here:
No. 777: Alex Ovechkin three goals away 50, Sam Montembeault becomes 159th goalie Ovi’s scored on
Poehling makes it 4-3
Poehling marque son 2e but de la soirée.
Poehling scores his second of the night.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0fcXKONSoU
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2022
Garny with the steal and the finish. 5-3 WSH.
Garny's smooth backhand pic.twitter.com/sdGuQh4ets
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2022
SCOARLOV. 6-3 WSH.
Dmitry Orlov has his first career three-point night.
May we interest you in another goal? Courtesy of Dima pic.twitter.com/3Dqhnycmh8
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2022
Justin Schultz makes it 7-3.
SEVEN pic.twitter.com/I5rBVuE2E2
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2022
