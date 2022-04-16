Live blog: Caps look for redemption against Habs

It’s a Hockey Night In Canada! The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre tonight days after one of their worst losses of the season – a 7-3 throttling by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dmitry Orlov will get back in the lineup after missing the last two games due to a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, the lines are, uhhhhh, definitely something Peter Laviolette came up with that he thinks is good.

Vitek Vanecek is back in the seemingly revolving net that no one wants to claim for the Capitals.

Caps lines

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary

90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie

39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson

22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Vanecek vs. Montembeault

Our goofballs have arrived. 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙮𝙨 pic.twitter.com/m0QJRCo1cU — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 16, 2022

Nic Dowd deflection goal gives him 100 career points!

nic dowd | 100 career points pic.twitter.com/1xdxTD6IUJ — xavier's graphics (@xaviersgraphics) April 16, 2022

Jake Evans ties it up. 1-1. Jake marque son 11e but de la saison et inscrit le Tricolore au tableau indicateur! Jake Evans gets his 11th of the season to get the Habs on the board!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/xGtVDvhtWe — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2022

Anthony Mantha scores twice at 4v4. Wow!! 3-1 WSH Anthony Manthony! pic.twitter.com/eiSbi2DbGt — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2022 Sheeeeeeeesh pic.twitter.com/DnoChtU21q — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2022 Anthony Mantha scores again to give the Caps a 3-1 lead. That's the fastest back-to-back goals by a Capital this season (34 seconds), besting Evgeny Kuznetsov's goals 43 seconds apart on March 11 against the Vancouver Canucks. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 17, 2022

Poehling scores on a two-on-one. 3-2 WSH.

Three goals were scored at 4v4 in a minute.

Belle passe de Petry dans l'enclave! Great pass from Petry from the crease!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/7KateFfH9B — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2022

Ovi’s 3 away from 50. 4-2 WSH. Read about it here: No. 777: Alex Ovechkin three goals away 50, Sam Montembeault becomes 159th goalie Ovi’s scored on

Tom lol Tom Wilson provides social media the perfect sarcastic thumbs up GIF

Poehling makes it 4-3 Poehling marque son 2e but de la soirée. Poehling scores his second of the night.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0fcXKONSoU — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2022

Garny with the steal and the finish. 5-3 WSH. Garny's smooth backhand pic.twitter.com/sdGuQh4ets — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2022

SCOARLOV. 6-3 WSH. Dmitry Orlov has his first career three-point night. May we interest you in another goal? Courtesy of Dima pic.twitter.com/3Dqhnycmh8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2022

Justin Schultz makes it 7-3. SEVEN pic.twitter.com/I5rBVuE2E2 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2022

