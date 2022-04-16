Tom Wilson provides social media with the perfect sarcastic thumbs up GIF

There are two things that Capitals games provide nearly every night: an Alex Ovechkin goal (when we’re lucky) and Tom Wilson Getting Involved.

Wilson, who plays in all scenarios, is always the first guy in a scrum and the last guy to be heard coming out of it. Saturday was no different against the Canadiens.

Wilson reignited a rivalry with Josh Anderson and the two could be seen yapping at each other from the benches. Late during the second period, Anderson decided to get Tom back by suckerpunching him from behind. The stupid and unnecessary play landed Anderson in the box for hooking.

Tom gave Josh a very enthusiastic thumbs up from the bench. “Nice job,” he could be seen saying. “You’re doing great!”

Tom Wilson congratulates Josh Anderson for getting a penalty. "Nice job! You're doing great!" pic.twitter.com/2UxUVJCHet — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 17, 2022

That thumbs up is “dripping with sarcasm, might I add,” Joe Beninati said during the telecast.

Find me a better sarcastic thumbs up on GIPHY. You can’t.

The two players have a history. They fought in 2018 when Anderson was playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tom was also very active with the body tonight.

Tom Wilson taking on the entire Habs team tonight himself pic.twitter.com/rONO6YGA8y — alberto (@twistedleafs) April 17, 2022

Anyways, thank you for all the great content lately, Tom!

