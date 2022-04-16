No. 777: Alex Ovechkin three goals away 50, Sam Montembeault becomes 159th goalie Ovi’s scored on

Alex Ovechkin is now three goals away from his ninth 50-goal season after scoring on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault.

Ovechkin’s 47th of the season came in the second period to give the Capitals a 4-2 lead over the Habs.

Ovechkin benefitted from a fantastic carry-in and pass by Evgeny Kuznetsov, who found him alone in the slot for a one-timer.

Pro tip: don't leave Ovi alone in front pic.twitter.com/r9t0y4mXY2 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2022

The assist was Kuznetsov’s 50th of the season — the fourth time in his career he’s reached that milestone.

As for Ovechkin, the goal was his 777th of his career leaving him 24 shy of second-place Gordie Howe (801) and 117 behind record-holder Wayne Gretzky (894).

The 25-year-old Montembeault, who is playing in his 61st career game, is now the 159th goalie Ovi’s scored on — the fourth most of all time.

Ovechkin is looking to become the fourth player this season to hit 50 and the first player age 36 or older to hit the half-century mark. He has seven games remaining to do so.

Auston Matthews (58), Leon Draisaitl (54), and Chris Kreider (50) are the three players to hit 50 this season.