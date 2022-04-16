The Caps scored a whole ton of goals again: Capitals beat Canadiens 8-4

The Washington Capitals got the mess beat out of them in Toronto and traveled to Montreal looking to quickly put that game in the rearview mirror. The Habs had lost four in a row coming into Saturday…could the Caps make it five?
Nic Dowd deftly deflected home a Dmitry Orlov point drive to open the scoring. Jake Evans slammed the Habs right back into the game with a rush slapper. Anthony Mantha put two straight behind Sam Montembeault four-on-four right before Ryan Poehling potted one under the same game context. Alex Ovechkin restored his team’s two-goal lead shortly after.
Ryan Poehling grabbed another early in the third but Garnet Hathaway, Dmitry Orlov, and Justin Schultz would respond with three more for the Caps. Nick Suzuki one more. TJ Oshie…I’m running out of ways to describe goals again.
Capitals beat Canadiens 8-4!
Everyone's happy to see Carey! pic.twitter.com/4aSrG05P9b
Wendy Rieger, one of a kind.
Back in 2018, Wendy brought us her 4 Keys to the Cup. And wouldn't you know, they worked.
We'll miss you Wendy.@ThisShowStinks #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ucYDlTz8jT
Some Easterly pastel pinks and blues from @JoeBpXp and @Laughlin18 tonight #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/BcQT8M3ymg
Next up for the Caps is a flight out west to take on Andre Burakovksy and the rest of the Colorado Avalanche. That will not be an easy one.
