Capitals could have up to five different jersey designs next season

Sean Shapiro, who covers all things hockey business for The Athletic had some great news for hockey jersey fans everywhere, Monday. Sean reports that he has been able to confirm that the NHL is bringing back the popular Reverse Retro jersey program next season.

This means that the Capitals could have five different jerseys to wear in 2022-23: their red home and white away sweaters featuring the Capitals wordmark; the blue W alternatives (which are locked in through 2023); whatever new Reverse Retro design they come up with; and lastly a potential unique Stadium Series design for their February 2023 game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Capitals sported a predominantly navy jersey with a shortened Caps logo as the crest for their home Stadium Series game in 2018. The sweaters also featured red and white stripes.

We first heard about the for sure return of the in-demand Adidas Reverse Retro line via Icethetics reporting in late January.

“There have been whispers about it for a while but I now feel comfortable reporting it is happening for sure,” Icethetics said in its podcast back then. “What I’ve gathered, every team will be involved once again. The designs will be different from what we got in 2020 and I hear some teams are bending the definition of Reverse Retro. What that means exactly, I don’t know. It should give all the concept artists out there something fun to play with for the next couple of months.”

Shapiro confirms the reporting that the designs will be different than the initial round of Reverse Retros. He also says that NHL executives were a fan of how things went in 2021 and hope that the program continues.

“Honestly, I hope they do it every other season, make it a thing like that,” one team executive told Shapiro in October. “Let us keep making new jerseys, fans love jerseys, give us something to sell that’s new every other year.”

The Capitals had the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey in 2020, which featured the team’s old Screaming Eagle logo in red. The jerseys sold out in minutes after their release on Shop.NHL.com. NHL players voted the Capitals Screagle design the fifth-best in the NHL.

Here are all the designs from the Reverse Retro 2020 line.

What color scheme and what design do you think the Caps should do next? RMNB’s KP made this mock concept a month ago.