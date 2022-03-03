Live blog: Capitals play Hurricanes on Pride Night

The Washington Capitals are back at Capital One Arena and will take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Pride Night. The Caps will look to break a six-game losing streak at home against the Metropolitan Division’s best team.
The Capitals will get a major boost in their lineup as top-six forward Anthony Mantha will return and play for the first time since early November.
Vitek Vanecek will start.
Tonight’s game is on ESPN Plus though you can listen to John Walton do the call on local radio.
It’s official.
Ready for Mo pic.twitter.com/xVnW9G9wGY
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 3, 2022
Capitals lines
Via @VogsCaps:
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 10-Sprong
73-Sheary, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Vaneck vs. Andersen
From earlier today
The Capitals will play the Hurricanes in the 2023 Stadium Series Game.
Washington Capitals will play Carolina Hurricanes in 2023 Stadium Series game
There was another Ukrainian flag held up during warmups
Seen on the glass during warmups of the Caps-Hurricanes game
📸 @pennybacker pic.twitter.com/hTZhgu5qY9
— RMNB (@rmnb) March 3, 2022
The Capitals sold these pride shirts in their team store
We’re told they’re already sold out.
Evgeny Kuznetsov gives the Canes the bird
A bird goal! pic.twitter.com/sR8QriTViz
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2022
Meanwhile TJ Oshie…
andersen's pov was just oshie's ass pic.twitter.com/hPunNfX8Ad
— lfc trophy enjoyer (@OVECHKlN) March 4, 2022
2-0 CAPS.
MARTY PARTY.
Keep the party goin', Marty! pic.twitter.com/lVMSYHgOy5
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2022
2-0 CAPS.
MARTY PARTY.
Keep the party goin', Marty! pic.twitter.com/lVMSYHgOy5
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2022
Alex Ovechkin makes it 3-0.
The PPG was the 763rd of his career. You guys, the home losing streak might actually end tonight.
No doubter from the office pic.twitter.com/8sHhgyFmSF
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2022
Nice, Carly!
The PPG was the 763rd of his career. You guys, the home losing streak might actually end tonight.
https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/03/03/john-carlson-rocks-pride-tape-on-stick-during-game/
Orlov gives the ppl nugs
NUUUUUUUUUGGS pic.twitter.com/zSxHPI0ipB
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2022
Capitals win 4-0
Read our recap!
Just what the doctor ordered at home: Capitals beat Hurricanes 4-0
Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating live!
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On