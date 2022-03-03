Live blog: Capitals play Hurricanes on Pride Night

The Washington Capitals are back at Capital One Arena and will take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Pride Night. The Caps will look to break a six-game losing streak at home against the Metropolitan Division’s best team.

The Capitals will get a major boost in their lineup as top-six forward Anthony Mantha will return and play for the first time since early November.

Vitek Vanecek will start.

Tonight’s game is on ESPN Plus though you can listen to John Walton do the call on local radio.

It’s official. Ready for Mo pic.twitter.com/xVnW9G9wGY — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 3, 2022

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie

24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 10-Sprong

73-Sheary, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Vaneck vs. Andersen

From earlier today The Capitals will play the Hurricanes in the 2023 Stadium Series Game. Washington Capitals will play Carolina Hurricanes in 2023 Stadium Series game

There was another Ukrainian flag held up during warmups Seen on the glass during warmups of the Caps-Hurricanes game 📸 @pennybacker pic.twitter.com/hTZhgu5qY9 — RMNB (@rmnb) March 3, 2022

The Capitals sold these pride shirts in their team store We’re told they’re already sold out.

Evgeny Kuznetsov gives the Canes the bird A bird goal! pic.twitter.com/sR8QriTViz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2022 Meanwhile TJ Oshie… andersen's pov was just oshie's ass pic.twitter.com/hPunNfX8Ad — lfc trophy enjoyer (@OVECHKlN) March 4, 2022

2-0 CAPS. MARTY PARTY. Keep the party goin', Marty! pic.twitter.com/lVMSYHgOy5 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2022

Alex Ovechkin makes it 3-0. The PPG was the 763rd of his career. You guys, the home losing streak might actually end tonight. No doubter from the office pic.twitter.com/8sHhgyFmSF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2022

Nice, Carly! The PPG was the 763rd of his career. You guys, the home losing streak might actually end tonight. https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/03/03/john-carlson-rocks-pride-tape-on-stick-during-game/

Orlov gives the ppl nugs NUUUUUUUUUGGS pic.twitter.com/zSxHPI0ipB — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2022

Capitals win 4-0 Read our recap! Just what the doctor ordered at home: Capitals beat Hurricanes 4-0

