Live blog: Capitals play Hurricanes on Pride Night

By Ian Oland

March 3, 2022 6:56 pm

The Washington Capitals are back at Capital One Arena and will take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Pride Night. The Caps will look to break a six-game losing streak at home against the Metropolitan Division’s best team.

The Capitals will get a major boost in their lineup as top-six forward Anthony Mantha will return and play for the first time since early November.

Vitek Vanecek will start.

Tonight’s game is on ESPN Plus though you can listen to John Walton do the call on local radio.

It’s official.

Capitals lines

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 10-Sprong
73-Sheary, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Vaneck vs. Andersen

From earlier today

The Capitals will play the Hurricanes in the 2023 Stadium Series Game.

Washington Capitals will play Carolina Hurricanes in 2023 Stadium Series game

There was another Ukrainian flag held up during warmups

The Capitals sold these pride shirts in their team store

We’re told they’re already sold out.

Evgeny Kuznetsov gives the Canes the bird

Meanwhile TJ Oshie…

2-0 CAPS.

Alex Ovechkin makes it 3-0.

The PPG was the 763rd of his career. You guys, the home losing streak might actually end tonight.

Nice, Carly!

https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/03/03/john-carlson-rocks-pride-tape-on-stick-during-game/

Orlov gives the ppl nugs

Capitals win 4-0

