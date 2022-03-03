Just what the doctor ordered at home: Capitals beat Hurricanes 4-0

The Washington Capitals have lost six straight at home and to snap that streak they’d need to take a piece out of the East-leading Carolina Hurricanes. A tough task for any team let alone a struggling one.
Evgeny Kuznetsov slung a wrist shot past a screened Freddy Andersen to give the Caps a first-period lead. Martin Fehervary finished off a fantastic shift from the “fourth” line to double the lead. Alex Ovechkin added a one-time blast from his office to the proceedings.
Dmitry Orlov with the cherry on top. Vitek Vanecek shutout.
Capitals beat Hurricanes 4-0!
#canucks pic.twitter.com/U5guv5fXDr
— Jen (@NHLhistorygirl) March 4, 2022
bada boom pic.twitter.com/vuCfFbMh2c
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2022
No Joe B so here’s your Peter Laviolette suit of the night.
Lavi update: pic.twitter.com/rZgLl0BKb2
— Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) March 4, 2022
Next up for the Caps, the Seattle Kraken will be in town for the first time in their franchise history. A couple of Washingtons doing battle.
Headline photo: Phil Owen
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On