John Carlson rocks Pride Tape on stick during game

The Washington Capitals hosted their annual Pride Night at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

During warmups, a majority of Capitals players showed solidarity to the LGBTQ+ community by taping up their hockey sticks in rainbow colors.

Usually, though, once the puck is dropped to start the game, players hand off their sticks for auction and go back to regular-taped twigs. But on this night, Capitals defenseman John Carlson did not.

After assisting on Alex Ovechkin’s second-period power-play tally, Carlson could be seen rocking Pride Tape on his stick handle as he skated in for the goal hug.

This is awesome.

It’s a small gesture, but it means a lot to a lot of people. Way to go, Carly!

I NEED TO KNOW WHOSE STICK IS THIS?? pic.twitter.com/9hipGp4FL9 — sammy (@holtbymoly) March 4, 2022

Screenshot: ESPN+