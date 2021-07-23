Buffalo Sabres select Owen Power first overall pick in 2021 NHL Draft

With the first pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected defenseman Owen Power. Power spent his 2020-21 season in collegiate hockey with the University of Michigan Wolverine.

Power, a Mississauga, Ontario native, joins fellow defenseman Rasmus Dahlin as the second defenseman selected number one overall by the Sabres in the past four drafts.

The moment when Owen Power (+ his family and friends) found out he'll be joining the @BuffaloSabres! 🎉#NHLDraft | #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/UDjL17O6wM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 24, 2021

Power joins a struggling Sabres franchise that is likely to see their star, Jack Eichel dealt elsewhere this offseason. The 6-foot-5 left-shooting defenseman has drawn comparisons to Dustin Byfuglien and Brent Burns.

Highlights

Power was just recently a part of the 2021 gold medal winning World Championship Canadian team, recording three assists in ten games played.

In the 2019-20 season, Power played 45 games for the USHL’s Chicago Steel, leading the league in points by a defenseman with 40 in 45 games and was named USHL Defenseman of the Year.

After his first season with Michigan, Power was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

It has been reported that instead of jumping straight into the NHL, Power may stay at Michigan for one more season.

Let’s hope for Buffalo’s sake he’s a good one.

https://twitter.com/NHL/status/1418728755892195332

The Sabres got the right to select Power after winning the draft lottery.

