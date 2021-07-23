Home / News / Buffalo Sabres select Owen Power first overall pick in 2021 NHL Draft

Buffalo Sabres select Owen Power first overall pick in 2021 NHL Draft

By Chris Cerullo

July 23, 2021 8:28 pm

With the first pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected defenseman Owen Power. Power spent his 2020-21 season in collegiate hockey with the University of Michigan Wolverine.

Power, a Mississauga, Ontario native, joins fellow defenseman Rasmus Dahlin as the second defenseman selected number one overall by the Sabres in the past four drafts.

Power joins a struggling Sabres franchise that is likely to see their star, Jack Eichel dealt elsewhere this offseason. The 6-foot-5 left-shooting defenseman has drawn comparisons to Dustin Byfuglien and Brent Burns.

Highlights

  • Power was just recently a part of the 2021 gold medal winning World Championship Canadian team, recording three assists in ten games played.
  • In the 2019-20 season, Power played 45 games for the USHL’s Chicago Steel, leading the league in points by a defenseman with 40 in 45 games and was named USHL Defenseman of the Year.
  • After his first season with Michigan, Power was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.
  • It has been reported that instead of jumping straight into the NHL, Power may stay at Michigan for one more season.

Let’s hope for Buffalo’s sake he’s a good one.

The Sabres got the right to select Power after winning the draft lottery.

