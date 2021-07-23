Buffalo Sabres select Owen Power first overall pick in 2021 NHL Draft

With the first pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected defenseman Owen Power. Power spent his 2020-21 season in collegiate hockey with the University of Michigan Wolverine.
Power, a Mississauga, Ontario native, joins fellow defenseman Rasmus Dahlin as the second defenseman selected number one overall by the Sabres in the past four drafts.
The moment when Owen Power (+ his family and friends) found out he'll be joining the @BuffaloSabres! 🎉#NHLDraft | #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/UDjL17O6wM
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 24, 2021
Power joins a struggling Sabres franchise that is likely to see their star, Jack Eichel dealt elsewhere this offseason. The 6-foot-5 left-shooting defenseman has drawn comparisons to Dustin Byfuglien and Brent Burns.
The newest Buffalo Sabre is…
Owen Power! 🙌#LetsGoBuffalo | @UMichHockey pic.twitter.com/u15fjFw6co
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 24, 2021
Highlights
Let’s hope for Buffalo’s sake he’s a good one.
https://twitter.com/NHL/status/1418728755892195332
The Sabres got the right to select Power after winning the draft lottery.
Screenshot: NHL
