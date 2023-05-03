NHL announces 2023 Calder Trophy finalists

The NHL has started announcing the finalists for its end-of-season awards. We saw the Selke Trophy and Lady Byng Trophy finalists announced on Tuesday and now we have the Calder Trophy finalists.

The Calder Trophy is awarded annually to the best rookie in the NHL.

Seattle’s Matty Beniers, Buffalo’s Owen Power, and Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner are all up for the 2023 trophy.

Both Beniers and Skinner are still fighting in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

Here’s a closer look at how all three players fared this season:

Matty Beniers had 24 goals, 33 assists, and 57 points in 80 games. He led all rookies in scoring.

Owen Power had 4 goals, 31 assists, and 35 points in 79 games. He led all rookies in time on ice per game (23:48).

Stuart Skinner got into 50 games in the Oilers net, posting a .914 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average. He led all rookie goalies in wins (29).

The NHL will continue announcing finalists throughout the week. See all the players up for awards here.

The NHL’s full press release is below:

Beniers, Power and Skinner Voted Calder Trophy Finalists

NEW YORK (May 3, 2023) – Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner are the three finalists for the 2022‑23 Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Calder Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. The winner will be revealed live during the 2023 NHL Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Monday, June 26 (8 p.m. ET, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Following are the finalists for the Calder Trophy, in alphabetical order:

Matty Beniers, C, Seattle Kraken

Beniers led rookies with 24-33—57 in 80 games to help the Kraken (46-28-8, 100 points) post the largest win (+19) and point (+40) improvements by an NHL franchise from its first to second season. The No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft, the first selection in Seattle history, also ranked among the top rookies in multi-point performances (1st; 18), shooting percentage (1st, minimum: 80 S; 16.2%), plus/minus (1st; +14), goals (t-1st; 24), assists (2nd; 33), game-winning goals (2nd; 4), shots on goal (4th; 148), power-play points (6th; 10), power-play goals (t-6th; 4) and power-play assists (8th; 6). Beniers, who finished second among rookie forwards in total time on ice (1,367:22) and fourth in average time on ice (17:06), was assessed only one penalty to become the fourth different player in League history – rookie or veteran – to skate in at least 80 games in a season and receive two or fewer penalty minutes. The 20-year-old Beniers, the first NHL Awards finalist in Kraken history, is seeking to become the first player from an expansion franchise to win the Calder Trophy within his team’s first two seasons since Peter Stastny captured the award in 1980-81, the Quebec Nordiques’ second campaign.

Owen Power, D, Buffalo Sabres

Power, who played two seasons of college hockey with Beniers at the University of Michigan (2020-21 and 2021-22) and was selected one pick ahead of him in the 2021 NHL Draft, paced rookie defensemen with 4-31—35 across 79 contests. He finished among the top rookies – forwards and defensemen – in assists (3rd; 31), plus/minus (t-3rd; +10), power-play assists (4th; 8), shots on goal (7th; 130) and power-play points (t-9th; 8). Power also led all rookies in both average (23:48) and total (1,880:20) time on ice, the fifth-highest and seventh-highest figures, respectively, since the statistics began being recorded in 1997-98 (minimum: 15 GP). The 20-year-old Power is the Sabres’ first Calder Trophy finalist since current teammate and fellow No. 1 overall draft selection Rasmus Dahlin placed third in voting in 2018-19. He is vying to become Buffalo’s fourth winner of the award, after defenseman Tyler Myers (2009-10), goaltender Tom Barrasso (1983-84) and center Gilbert Perreault (1970-71). Only three franchises that have entered the NHL in the expansion era (since 1967-68) currently have at least four Calder Trophy winners: the Avalanche/Nordiques (6), Flames (5) and Islanders (5).

Stuart Skinner, G, Edmonton Oilers

Skinner, a third-round choice (78th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, topped rookie goaltenders in wins (29) and games played (50) while ranking second among qualifying rookies (minimum: 25 GP) in goals-against average (2.75) and save percentage (.914). His 29 victories set an Oilers rookie record, one ahead of Grant Fuhr’s 28 in 1981-82 (48 GP), and were the most by a rookie on any team since Matt Murray’s 32 in 2016-17 (49 GP w/ PIT). Ten of Skinner’s wins came in March (10-1-1), a single-month Edmonton record for any netminder (rookie or veteran) ahead of the nine previously shared by Andy Moog (January 1983: 9-1-2), Fuhr (December 1987: 9-3-1), Tommy Salo (March 2003: 9-3-1) and Mike Smith (April 2022: 9-0-0). The 24-year-old Skinner, who in February became the second rookie goaltender in Oilers history to play in the All-Star Game (also Fuhr in 1982), is Edmonton’s first Calder Trophy finalist since Connor McDavid finished third in voting in 2015-16 and is seeking to become the first player in franchise history to take home the award. He also is looking to become first netminder on any team to capture the trophy since Steve Mason in 2008-09 (w/ CBJ).

History

From 1936-37 until his death in 1943, NHL President Frank Calder purchased a trophy each year to be given permanently to the League’s outstanding rookie. After Calder’s death, the NHL presented the Calder Memorial Trophy in his memory.

Announcement Schedule

The three finalists for the 2023 NHL Awards are being announced through Friday, May 12. The series of announcements continues Thursday, May 4, when the three finalists for the James Norris Memorial Trophy will be unveiled.

Headline photo: NHL PR