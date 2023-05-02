NHL announces 2023 Lady Byng Trophy finalists

The NHL announced the finalists for two awards on Tuesday: the Selke Trophy (see the players up for the award here) and the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

The Lady Byng is annually awarded “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.” In more simplified terms: the player that puts up the most points with the fewest amount of penalty minutes.

New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar, and Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point ended up being the finalists.

The three players took six minor penalties combined during the 2022-23 season.

Here’s a closer look at the stats:

One player that might have an argument for being snubbed is Seattle’s Matty Beniers who took one minor penalty in 80 games this season. Beniers also posted 24 goals, 33 assists, and 57 points during his rookie year. He may just have to settle for the Calder Trophy.

The NHL will continue announcing finalists throughout the week. See all the players up for awards here.

The NHL’s full press release is below:

Hughes, Kopitar and Point Voted Lady Byng Trophy Finalists

NEW YORK (May 2, 2023) – New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes, Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar and Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point are the three finalists for the 2022-23 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Lady Byng Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. The winner will be revealed live during the 2023 NHL Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Monday, June 26 (8 p.m. ET, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Following are the finalists for the Lady Byng Trophy, in alphabetical order:

Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils

Hughes ranked 12th in the NHL with 43-56—99 – a franchise record and 43-point increase over his previous career high (26-30—56 in 2021-22) – to propel the Devils to a 49-point improvement in the standings, the largest year-over-year gain since the League implemented an 82-game schedule in 1995‑96. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft, who played in 78 contests, also set personal bests and finished among the League leaders in shots on goal (5th; 336), goals (8th; 43) and takeaways (t-27th; 60) while receiving just six penalty minutes, tied for the second-fewest among the NHL’s top 100 scorers. The 21-year-old Hughes is the second player in franchise history voted a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy, following Zach Parise (3rd in 2008-09), and is seeking to become the third player in League history to capture the award at age 21 or younger (after Wayne Gretzky and Paul Kariya).

Anze Kopitar, C, Los Angeles Kings

Kopitar topped the Kings with 28-46—74 to guide the team to a 47-win and 104-point campaign, its second-best in both categories after 2015-16 (48) and 1974-75 (105), respectively. The Los Angeles captain led his team in scoring for a fifth straight season and 15th time overall, the third-most in League history behind Wayne Gretzky (19x w/ EDM, LAK and NYR) and Gordie Howe (17x w/ DET). Kopitar, who ranked 10th among NHL forwards in total time on ice (1,664:47) while playing in all 82 games, was assessed just four penalty minutes – the fewest among the League’s top 100 scorers. He also placed fourth in the NHL in face-off wins (899) and 13th in face-off winning percentage (55.9%), the latter the third-highest rate of his 17-season career. The 35-year-old Kopitar, a third-time finalist, is vying to capture his second Lady Byng Trophy after winning the award in 2015-16 and finishing third in voting in 2014-15.

Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

Point registered the most productive offensive season of his seven-year career, ranking among the League leaders in shooting percentage (2nd; 21.7%), power-play goals (t-3rd; 20), goals (5th; 51), game-winning goals (t-5th; 9), even-strength goals (t-7th; 31), even-strength points (t-11th; 65) and points (14th; 95). He became the third player in Lightning history to record a 50-goal campaign, following Steven Stamkos (2x, 2011-12 and 2009-10) and Vincent Lecavalier (2006-07). Point, who also played in all 82 games, did so while receiving just two penalties for a total of seven penalty minutes – the fewest of his career. The 27-year-old Point, a first-time finalist for any NHL Award, is seeking to become the third Tampa Bay player to win the Lady Byng Trophy, after Martin St. Louis (3x, most recently in 2012-13) and Brad Richards (2003-04).

History

Lady Byng, wife of Canada’s Governor General at the time, presented the Lady Byng Trophy during the 1924-25 season. After Frank Boucher of the New York Rangers won the award seven times in eight seasons, he was given the trophy to keep and Lady Byng donated another trophy in 1936. After Lady Byng’s death in 1949, the NHL presented a new trophy, changing the name to the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

Announcement Schedule

The three finalists for the 2023 NHL Awards are being announced through Friday, May 12. The series of announcements continues Wednesday, May 3, when the three finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy will be unveiled.

Headline photo: NHL PR