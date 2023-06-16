Dylan Strome, Mitch Marner, Anthony Cirelli, and more attend charity tournament benefitting children’s hospital SickKids

Dylan Strome joined forces with a host of NHL players in support of a great cause. On Thursday, Strome participated in the 15th annual Robert Naccarato Memorial Charity Golf tournament in support children’s hospital SickKids and The Robbie Foundation.

The tournament took place near Vaughan, Ontario and featured a slew of NHL players from around the area. Toronto’s Mitch Marner, Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli, Buffalo’s Owen Power, Calgary’s Nick Ritchie, and Winnipeg’s Cole Perfetti were all in attendance. The Vaughan Kings, a local AAA team, posted a photo of the group on Instagram.

Thursday’s event was something of a reunion for Strome, who had several former teammates at the event. He and Marner are longtime friends, dating back to an under-17 tournament in 2014. Both were top picks in the 2015 NHL draft: Strome went third overall and Marner was picked fourth.

Meanwhile, Cirelli and Strome were teammates in the OHL for the 2016-17 Erie Otters (alongside potential trade target Alex Debrincat). The pair also teamed up for the 2017 World Junior Championship, taking home silver for Team Canada.

It’s been a busy summer for Strome. He and wife Tayler announced in May that Tayler was pregnant with the couple’s second daughter. The announcement came just days after the family brought home Ollie, a golden retriever puppy.

Even with plenty of excitement at home, Strome found time to join his fellow NHLers at Thursday’s tournament. The Robbie Foundation, who hosted the event, has raised more than $2.4 million over 15 years, with the organization’s major fundraising efforts going to SickKids. The children’s hospital, also known as The Hospital for Sick Children, is the largest of its kind in Canada and serves as one of the country’s leading research institutions.

It’s not the first time a Capitals player has worked with SickKids–both Tom Wilson and Devante Smith-Pelly partnered with the hospital during their day with the Stanley Cup in 2018.

S/T to Katie/@itsmitchmarney on Twitter for first finding the story.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB