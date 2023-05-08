Dylan Strome and wife Tayler announce they’re having second child, a girl

The Strome family will have a new addition this fall. Monday night, Tayler Strome announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s second child. She and Dylan Strome already have a two-year-old daughter named Weslie.

Wes’s “little sister coming september 2023 🫶🏼” Tayler said on her Instagram page.

The two shared the news with an adorable photoshoot of the growing family. “Snipes gettin’ a sister!!!” Dylan added on his Instagram story.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Stromes, who adopted a new puppy, Ollie, just last week and recently purchased a house in the area. The family also has a one-year-old golden retriever, Benny.

The child will be the second daughter for Dylan Strome, noted Girl Dad. He spoke on the impact of having a daughter before the Capitals’ Women in Hockey Night in March.

“I think my entire outlook on life changed when I became a girl dad,” he said, “it means that I’m always going to be someone’s hero so I have to live up to that and to support her with whatever career path she chooses whenever that may be.”

This summer will also mark an important milestone for Dylan professionally as he begins a 5-year extension with the Capitals.

Congratulations to Dylan, Tayler, and big-sis-to-be Weslie!

Headline photo: @taylerstrome/Instagram