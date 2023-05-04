Dylan Strome and family adopt Ollie, an adorable golden retriever puppy

Dylan Strome, his wife Tayler, and their daughter Weslie have made a new addition to their family. The Stromes have adopted Ollie, a golden retriever puppy. He’ll be a little brother to Benny, a one-year-old golden retriever who the family adopted last spring.

Tayler shared the news of their new fluffy friend via Instagram.

The little guy seems already right at home with the Strome family, wasting no time getting to know his sister after the couple traveled to Chicago to pick him up.

“Welcome to the fam Ollie Strome ❤️,” Dylan said on Instagram. “Benny can’t wait to meet you (he told me.)”

“If you’re wondering, yes I have lost my mind,” Tayler said after announcing Ollie’s adoption, “but who says no to this face?” We’ll admit, it looks like Ollie Stome’s already got the puppy-dog eyes down pat.

Dylan and Tayler always intended to have multiple dogs, but sadly lost their dog Wrigley shortly before adopting Benny. All three dogs come from the same breeder, Sun Golden Kennels, and Wrigley and Benny share the same father. With Ollie around, it’ll be a full house for the Strome family!

The couple are such big fans of golden retrievers, in fact, that it even made its way into their wedding vows, with Dylan promising to “never say no to getting a golden retriever.”

Congratulations to Dylan, Tayler, and Weslie on the new fluffy friend!

Headline photo: @thegoldenstromes/Instagram