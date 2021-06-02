Buffalo Sabres win 2021 Draft Lottery, Seattle Kraken get second overall pick

During the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, the Buffalo Sabres tied the 2003-04 Penguins for the longest losing streak in NHL history (18 games). On Wednesday, they were rewarded by lady luck for their sheer and unfathomable terribleness.

The Sabres won the 2021 Draft Lottery for the second time in franchise history. According to the NHL’s PR, Buffalo’s draft lottery win marks the third time since 2016 that the team in the No. 1 position has retained the No. 1 overall pick (Toronto in 2016, Buffalo in 2018 and 2021).

The Sabres will have the opportunity to select 6-foot-6 defenseman Owen Power with the first overall pick (if they so choose).

The Sabres should probably thank Taylor Hall for this honor.

This is the fifth time that Taylor Hall’s most recent eligible team has won the draft lottery. He was also drafted with a lottery-winning pick. He was also once traded for a player who was drafted with a lottery-winning pick. — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken became the first expansion team to be selected in an NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle had the same odds of getting the first overall pick as the third-worst team in the NHL this season (29th place NJD).

Kraken general manager Ron Francis responded to the news by blinking several times.

Calm, cool and collected. 😎 A look at GM @RonFrancis10 the moment we got pick number two → https://t.co/0FKtUJWJB3 pic.twitter.com/1xwsKKaegL — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 3, 2021

The most memorable moment of the lottery was Jim Nill’s reaction to not moving up from the team’s 14th position. The Dallas Stars’ GM frowned and sassily ripped his earbuds off his head.

When your boss asks what you even did today pic.twitter.com/hoEgHGklyG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 2, 2021

The NHL Draft will be held virtually on Friday, July 23. Rounds 2-7 will occur on Saturday, July 24.

Here’s the full press release from the NHL: