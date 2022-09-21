Owen Power and Matty Beniers headline newest class of Upper Deck Young Guns cards

With the 2022-23 season fast approaching, it’s time for another new year of Upper Deck trading cards.

Upper Deck recently released their checklist for the 49 new rookies they will feature in this years Series 1 product. All 49 players will be carryover rookies from last year, so Series 1 will not feature any of the ’22 Draft Class like Juraj Slafkovsky. However, it does look to be one of the deepest classes of rookies to be featured in a UD product in the past couple years.

Owen Power and Matty Beniers, the top 2 overall picks in the 2021 Draft will both be featured in the product with their first-ever Young Guns cards.

In addition, the set will feature lots of other first-round talents such as Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi, Jack Quinn, Kent Johnson, and Lukas Reichel.

And if that’s too tiny to read, here’s the checklist of all 49 rookies to chase in Series 1:

201 Matt Boldy – Minnesota Wild

202 Nick Blankenburg – Columbus Blue Jackets

203 Lukas Dostal – Anaheim Ducks

204 Jack Quinn – Buffalo Sabres

205 Jordan Harris – Montreal Canadiens

206 Nathan Smith – Arizona Coyotes

207 Hayden Hodgson – Philadelphia Flyers

208 Erik Kallgren – Toronto Maple Leafs

209 Kent Johnson – Columbus Blue Jackets

210 Thomas Bordeleau – San Jose Sharks

211 Samuel Fagemo – Los Angeles Kings

212 Jacob Perreault – Anaheim Ducks

213 Matty Beniers – Seattle Kraken

214 Braden Schneider – New York Rangers

215 Mark Kastelic – Ottawa Senators

216 Matias Maccelli – Arizona Coyotes

217 Linus Sandin – Philadelphia Flyers

218 Kaedan Korczak – Vegas Golden Knights

219 Brayden Tracey – Anaheim Ducks

220 Marc McLaughlin – Boston Bruins

221 Jake Christiansen – Columbus Blue Jackets

222 Ben Meyers – Colorado Avalanche

223 Jonathan Kovacevic – Winnipeg Jets

224 Pyotr Kochetkov – Carolina Hurricanes

225 Jakub Galvas – Chicago Blackhawks

226 Jacob Moverare – Los Angeles Kings

227 Bobby Brink – Philadelphia Flyers

228 Owen Power – Buffalo Sabres

229 Fredrik Karlstrom – Dallas Stars

230 Jack McBain – Arizona Coyotes

231 Carson Meyer – Columbus Blue Jackets

232 Adam Raska – San Jose Sharks

233 Dylan Samberg – Winnipeg Jets

234 Nicholas Abruzzese – Toronto Maple Leafs

235 Lukas Reichel – Chicago Blackhawks

236 Jack LaFontaine – Carolina Hurricanes

237 Valtteri Puustinen – Pittsburgh Penguins

238 Jordan Pence – Los Angeles Kings

239 Vladislav Kolyachonok – Arizona Coyotes

240 Isaac Ratcliffe – Philadelphia Flyers

241 Trey Fix-Wolansky – Columbus Blue Jackets

242 Zack Hayes – Vegas Golden Knights

243 Marco Rossi – Minnesota Wild

244 Chase Pearson – Detroit Red Wings

245 Mads Sogaard – Ottawa Senators

246 Brayden Pachal – Vegas Golden Knights

247 Jeff Malott – Winnipeg Jets

248 Alex Vlasic – Chicago Blackhawks

249 Noah Cates – Philadelphia Flyers

While Young Guns are the main attraction to Upper Deck’s flagship series of cards, the set will feature many other insert sets such as fan favorites Dazzlers which features the leagues top players with a sparkling background and different colors of those backgrounds to collect, and UD Canvas which highlights some of the top photography from the previous years NHL season with a matte finish.

No Capitals rookies made the cut for Series 1, but plenty more Caps cards are still being released from last season. September 28th will bring the release of 21/22 UD Artifacts which will include Hendrix Lapierre and Aliaksei Protas rookies along with veteran and legend autographs including Tom Wilson, John Carlson, and Mike Gartner.

Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey is currently slated for release on November 10th, 2022. You can find the hobby version of the product in local hobby shops or major card retailers online.

A retail version of the product should drop in Target, Walmart, etc. a couple weeks after hobby release.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB