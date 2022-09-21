Owen Power and Matty Beniers headline newest class of Upper Deck Young Guns cards

By Alan Dobbins
With the 2022-23 season fast approaching, it’s time for another new year of Upper Deck trading cards.
Upper Deck recently released their checklist for the 49 new rookies they will feature in this years Series 1 product. All 49 players will be carryover rookies from last year, so Series 1 will not feature any of the ’22 Draft Class like Juraj Slafkovsky. However, it does look to be one of the deepest classes of rookies to be featured in a UD product in the past couple years.
Owen Power and Matty Beniers, the top 2 overall picks in the 2021 Draft will both be featured in the product with their first-ever Young Guns cards.
In addition, the set will feature lots of other first-round talents such as Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi, Jack Quinn, Kent Johnson, and Lukas Reichel.
And if that’s too tiny to read, here’s the checklist of all 49 rookies to chase in Series 1:
201 Matt Boldy – Minnesota Wild
202 Nick Blankenburg – Columbus Blue Jackets
203 Lukas Dostal – Anaheim Ducks
204 Jack Quinn – Buffalo Sabres
205 Jordan Harris – Montreal Canadiens
206 Nathan Smith – Arizona Coyotes
207 Hayden Hodgson – Philadelphia Flyers
208 Erik Kallgren – Toronto Maple Leafs
209 Kent Johnson – Columbus Blue Jackets
210 Thomas Bordeleau – San Jose Sharks
211 Samuel Fagemo – Los Angeles Kings
212 Jacob Perreault – Anaheim Ducks
213 Matty Beniers – Seattle Kraken
214 Braden Schneider – New York Rangers
215 Mark Kastelic – Ottawa Senators
216 Matias Maccelli – Arizona Coyotes
217 Linus Sandin – Philadelphia Flyers
218 Kaedan Korczak – Vegas Golden Knights
219 Brayden Tracey – Anaheim Ducks
220 Marc McLaughlin – Boston Bruins
221 Jake Christiansen – Columbus Blue Jackets
222 Ben Meyers – Colorado Avalanche
223 Jonathan Kovacevic – Winnipeg Jets
224 Pyotr Kochetkov – Carolina Hurricanes
225 Jakub Galvas – Chicago Blackhawks
226 Jacob Moverare – Los Angeles Kings
227 Bobby Brink – Philadelphia Flyers
228 Owen Power – Buffalo Sabres
229 Fredrik Karlstrom – Dallas Stars
230 Jack McBain – Arizona Coyotes
231 Carson Meyer – Columbus Blue Jackets
232 Adam Raska – San Jose Sharks
233 Dylan Samberg – Winnipeg Jets
234 Nicholas Abruzzese – Toronto Maple Leafs
235 Lukas Reichel – Chicago Blackhawks
236 Jack LaFontaine – Carolina Hurricanes
237 Valtteri Puustinen – Pittsburgh Penguins
238 Jordan Pence – Los Angeles Kings
239 Vladislav Kolyachonok – Arizona Coyotes
240 Isaac Ratcliffe – Philadelphia Flyers
241 Trey Fix-Wolansky – Columbus Blue Jackets
242 Zack Hayes – Vegas Golden Knights
243 Marco Rossi – Minnesota Wild
244 Chase Pearson – Detroit Red Wings
245 Mads Sogaard – Ottawa Senators
246 Brayden Pachal – Vegas Golden Knights
247 Jeff Malott – Winnipeg Jets
248 Alex Vlasic – Chicago Blackhawks
249 Noah Cates – Philadelphia Flyers
250 Matt Boldy/Marco Rossi Young Guns Checklist
While Young Guns are the main attraction to Upper Deck’s flagship series of cards, the set will feature many other insert sets such as fan favorites Dazzlers which features the leagues top players with a sparkling background and different colors of those backgrounds to collect, and UD Canvas which highlights some of the top photography from the previous years NHL season with a matte finish.
No Capitals rookies made the cut for Series 1, but plenty more Caps cards are still being released from last season. September 28th will bring the release of 21/22 UD Artifacts which will include Hendrix Lapierre and Aliaksei Protas rookies along with veteran and legend autographs including Tom Wilson, John Carlson, and Mike Gartner.
Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey is currently slated for release on November 10th, 2022. You can find the hobby version of the product in local hobby shops or major card retailers online.
A retail version of the product should drop in Target, Walmart, etc. a couple weeks after hobby release.
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB
