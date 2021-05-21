Caps at Bruins pregame: An ending in regulation would be cool

It’s Game Four and the Capitals are down 1-2 against the Boston Bruins. I don’t think the Capitals have looked horrible, but some adjustments need to be made. One of them should be the game ending in regulation. It’s not surprising, but we simply cannot keep doing this.

Puck drop is once again at 6:30 PM. Wish I could give you an end time but, nope! I really thought having the 6:30 PM puck drop last time would give me the opportunity to go to bed early but…nope! Pete will have your recap.

Playoffs stats

Record 2-1 1-2 Goals for/against 9/8 8/9 FOW% 56.0% 44.0% Power Play 18.2% 20.0% Penalty Kill 80.0% 81.8%

Projected Lines

Based on this morning’s skate, it looks like we’re going to see Ilya Samsonov starting in goal. Other notes:

Lars Eller was on the ice, TJ Oshie was not.

There were some players that stuck around for some extra work. They were: Daniel Sprong, Daniel Carr, Martin Fehervary, Connor McMichael, TvR, Pheonix Copley.

Caps power play units:

Capitals power play units: PP1: Carlson, Ovechkin, Backstrom, Kuznetsov, Sprong PP2: Orlov, Schultz, Eller, Mantha, Wilson *fwiw I think Sprong could be a filler for Oshie (who was absent from AM skate)

Storylines

Happy Birthday Craig

Happy 40th to an absolute king, Craig Anderson.

Happy 40th to an absolute king, Craig Anderson.

