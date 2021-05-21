Caps at Bruins pregame: An ending in regulation would be cool

By Elyse Bailey
It’s Game Four and the Capitals are down 1-2 against the Boston Bruins. I don’t think the Capitals have looked horrible, but some adjustments need to be made. One of them should be the game ending in regulation. It’s not surprising, but we simply cannot keep doing this.
Puck drop is once again at 6:30 PM. Wish I could give you an end time but, nope! I really thought having the 6:30 PM puck drop last time would give me the opportunity to go to bed early but…nope! Pete will have your recap.
|Record
|2-1
|1-2
|Goals for/against
|9/8
|8/9
|FOW%
|56.0%
|44.0%
|Power Play
|18.2%
|20.0%
|Penalty Kill
|80.0%
|81.8%
Based on this morning’s skate, it looks like we’re going to see Ilya Samsonov starting in goal. Other notes:
Capitals power play units:
PP1: Carlson, Ovechkin, Backstrom, Kuznetsov, Sprong
PP2: Orlov, Schultz, Eller, Mantha, Wilson
*fwiw I think Sprong could be a filler for Oshie (who was absent from AM skate)
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 21, 2021
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|I
|🌮
|II
|III
|Final
Way to go, Paul! Heck of a shorty from Byron for the Habs.
PAUL BYRON. SHEEEEEEESH. 🤯 #StanleyCup
🇺🇸: https://t.co/miwsPVxY9Y @NHLonNBCSports
🇨🇦: https://t.co/hEOHdpIHId @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/DaJMhy4t6U
— NHL (@NHL) May 21, 2021
Happy 40th to an absolute king, Craig Anderson.
Hit the ❤️ to wish Andy a Happy Birthday!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/xlsI86QdO3
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 21, 2021
