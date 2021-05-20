In a hole: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have now found themselves in a 2-1 series hole as they could not find a way to an overtime winner for the second game in a row against the Boston Bruins. Game Three ended with Boston on top 3-2.
The Bruins outshot the Caps 43 to 37 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 63 to 55.
With Ovechkin's goal, he has tied Steve Yzerman (70g) for the 17th-most playoff goals in NHL history.
