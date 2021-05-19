Alex Ovechkin scores 800th goal of his career if you count both regular season and postseason tallies

Alex Ovechkin is finally on the board in the Capitals-Bruins’ first-round series.

The Capitals’ captain scored on a second-period power play after a splendid set up by Anthony Mantha near the crease.

It was only the third goal of the series from a player in the Capitals’ top six.

Ovechkin’s tally came 8:21 into the second period on a Capitals power play. Mantha gathered in a Charlie McAvoy turnover below the goal line and found Ovi crashing the crease for the layup. The Russian machine showed off his incredible touch by lobbing the puck over Tuukka Rask’s shoulder.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 800th of his career if you count both regular season and postseason tallies. Ovi is only the sixth player in NHL history to reach that plateau.

That’s 8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ NHL goals for @ovi8 (regular season and playoffs). #StanleyCup He's the sixth player in League history to reach the milestone and sits three back of tying Mark Messier for the NHL’s fifth highest combined total. #NHLStats: https://t.co/blmgZJQLEC pic.twitter.com/dgDGNvMOFv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 19, 2021

The goal was also Ovechkin’s 70th career postseason goal which gives him the 17th most in NHL postseason history.

The @Capitals Alex Ovechkin has tied Steve Yzerman tonight for 17th in career playoff goals (70). He joins Jari Kurri (106), Jaromir Jagr (78) & Esa Tikkanen (72) as the only Europeans in PO history to reach the 70+ mark while he & Tikkanen are also the only left wingers to do so pic.twitter.com/upPccMNA0h — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 20, 2021

Unfortunately for the Capitals, the lead didn’t last for long. Taylor Hall tied it up on the next shift via a spinarama in front of the net.

The Capitals would regain the lead towards the end of the period, however, when Nic Dowd redirected a puck past Rask driving to the net.

You simply cannot find a hotter line pic.twitter.com/69lYpPkSFG — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 20, 2021

The Capitals will enter the third period trying to protect a 2-1 lead.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB