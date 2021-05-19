Home / News / Alex Ovechkin scores 800th goal of his career if you count both regular season and postseason tallies

Alex Ovechkin scores 800th goal of his career if you count both regular season and postseason tallies

By Ian Oland

May 19, 2021 8:30 pm

Alex Ovechkin is finally on the board in the Capitals-Bruins’ first-round series.

The Capitals’ captain scored on a second-period power play after a splendid set up by Anthony Mantha near the crease.

It was only the third goal of the series from a player in the Capitals’ top six.

Ovechkin’s tally came 8:21 into the second period on a Capitals power play. Mantha gathered in a Charlie McAvoy turnover below the goal line and found Ovi crashing the crease for the layup. The Russian machine showed off his incredible touch by lobbing the puck over Tuukka Rask’s shoulder.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 800th of his career if you count both regular season and postseason tallies. Ovi is only the sixth player in NHL history to reach that plateau.

The goal was also Ovechkin’s 70th career postseason goal which gives him the 17th most in NHL postseason history.

Unfortunately for the Capitals, the lead didn’t last for long. Taylor Hall tied it up on the next shift via a spinarama in front of the net.

The Capitals would regain the lead towards the end of the period, however, when Nic Dowd redirected a puck past Rask driving to the net.

The Capitals will enter the third period trying to protect a 2-1 lead.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

