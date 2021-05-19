Bruins beat Caps 3-2 in yet another overtime

A ragged Washington Capitals team shipped up to Boston for yet another playoff game against the Bruins that needed longer than an hour to decide.
After a first period without goals, scoring began as all scoring should, off the stick of Alex Ovechkin. Taylor Hall replied less than a minute later, beating goalie Ilya Samsonov by roofing it from up close. Before the period was up, the great Nic Dowd gave Washington the lead.
On a power play, Brad Marchand tied the game with eight minutes left in regulation, once again delivering us all to overtime. The first overtime period found the Bruins getting most of the puck time, with Samsonov keeping the Caps in it until intermission.
In double OT, Schultz and Samsonov goofed up behind the goal line, blowing it.
Caps lose. Bruins lead the series 2-1.
TUUKKA JUST THROWING THEM AT HATHAWAY! #NHLBruins
🎥 @NHLonNBCSports pic.twitter.com/gnTaBj3e9D
— Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) May 20, 2021
Bold mix-and-match from @JoeBpXp to complement Laviolette’s bold lineup choices #JoeBSuitOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/a3raQzCwin
— Good Tweet Pete (@peterhassett) May 19, 2021
Oh dear. That was a brutal anticlimax. This team has had a ton of disadvantages and yet has had chances to win the last two games. Instead, they’re now down in the series.
Friday. See you then.
