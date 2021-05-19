Bruins beat Caps 3-2 in yet another overtime

A ragged Washington Capitals team shipped up to Boston for yet another playoff game against the Bruins that needed longer than an hour to decide.

After a first period without goals, scoring began as all scoring should, off the stick of Alex Ovechkin. Taylor Hall replied less than a minute later, beating goalie Ilya Samsonov by roofing it from up close. Before the period was up, the great Nic Dowd gave Washington the lead.

On a power play, Brad Marchand tied the game with eight minutes left in regulation, once again delivering us all to overtime. The first overtime period found the Bruins getting most of the puck time, with Samsonov keeping the Caps in it until intermission.

In double OT, Schultz and Samsonov goofed up behind the goal line, blowing it.

Caps lose. Bruins lead the series 2-1.

I consulted the stats and it turns out this is the 69th consecutive Caps-Bruins game to go to overtime or something, I don’t know. It’s been a lot though.

Sprong, Eller, and Anderson all missed the game. Sprong was presumably just a healthy scratch, but Eller and Anderson are both nursing something.

Those were just the big official reported injuries. It’s really apparent that the rest of the Caps lineup is banged up. Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson are both noticeably off their games. We know Oshie is playing hurt, but he played darn well to my eyes. This is a weary Caps team.

With Anderson having, um, “body maintenance”, the net fell to Ilya Samsonov for the first time since May 1. Samsonov was fine, though just like the regular season he still sometimes fails to deliver the big save. That OT goof-up was — well it’ll be tough to forgive. See Andy on Friday.

Alex Ovechkin's game-opening goal marked the 800th of his career if you count the regular season and playoffs. Would have been there a lot sooner if someone could give him some good passes on the power play.

The NHL doesn’t really call these anymore, but punching someone with your blocker is supposed to be a match penalty. So Tuukka Rask got away with repeatedly braining Garnet Hathaway .

Speaking of: Hathaway and Nic Dowd were elite yet again. They're the team's most productive line by far, and Boston getting last change perversely gave them more looks. They never should have been on Bergeron counter duty anyway.

The Caps lost their lead, but not because they turtled. They played their best hockey in the third period, tilting the ice severely. I loved it. Just need some bigger saves.

Birthday boy Evgeny Kuznetsov returned to play since returning from his second time on the COVID protocol this season. He did absolutely nothing noteworthy in this game, but I’m obligated to acknowledge that he exists and played.

Oh dear. That was a brutal anticlimax. This team has had a ton of disadvantages and yet has had chances to win the last two games. Instead, they’re now down in the series.

Friday. See you then.

