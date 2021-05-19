Ilya Samsonov tabbed to start Game Three, Lars Eller out due to injury

The Washington Capitals are making a goalie change ahead of Game Three.

Ilya Samsonov, who spent nearly two weeks on the COVID-19 Unavailability List before returning to the team on Sunday, will get the start against the Boston Bruins, replacing 39-year-old Craig Anderson in net.

Anderson won Game One in relief of Vitek Vanecek who got injured in the first period. Anderson started Game Two but lost 4-3 in overtime.

Ilya Samsonov will start Game 3 for the #Caps. Lars Eller (lower body) and Craig Anderson (maintenance) will not play tonight. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 19, 2021

The Capitals are apparently going with Samsonov due to an injury to Anderson. The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell says that Anderson is out due to “body maintenance.” Pheonix Copley will serve as Samsonov’s backup instead.

Craig Anderson (body maintenance) will not play tonight, per Capitals. Lars Eller (lower-body) also will not play tonight. https://t.co/xHn3N30uoq — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 19, 2021

Anderson was sensational in net considering the circumstances, stopping 65 of 71 shots and posting a 2.13 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.

Samsonov has not started in a game since May 1.

Billy Jaffe was the first to report the news.

Hearing rumblings that Ilya Samsonov will be starting for Caps tonight. Last game for him was May 1. We’ll know for sure in a few mins when warmups happen here @tdgarden — Billy Jaffe (@BJaffe) May 19, 2021

Capitals center Lars Eller will miss the game, while Daniel Carr will replace Daniel Sprong in the lineup.

Daniel Sprong is out, Daniel Carr is in. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 19, 2021

Here’s how the Capitals will line up.

Game 3 Capitals lines vs Bruins: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Mantha-Backstrom-Wilson

Sheary-Raffl-Carr

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Orlov-Carlson

Dillon-Schultz

Chara-Jensen Samsonov — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 19, 2021

