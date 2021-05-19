Home / News / Ilya Samsonov tabbed to start Game Three, Lars Eller out due to injury

Ilya Samsonov tabbed to start Game Three, Lars Eller out due to injury

By Ian Oland

May 19, 2021 6:15 pm

The Washington Capitals are making a goalie change ahead of Game Three.

Ilya Samsonov, who spent nearly two weeks on the COVID-19 Unavailability List before returning to the team on Sunday, will get the start against the Boston Bruins, replacing 39-year-old Craig Anderson in net.

Anderson won Game One in relief of Vitek Vanecek who got injured in the first period. Anderson started Game Two but lost 4-3 in overtime.

The Capitals are apparently going with Samsonov due to an injury to Anderson. The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell says that Anderson is out due to “body maintenance.” Pheonix Copley will serve as Samsonov’s backup instead.

Anderson was sensational in net considering the circumstances, stopping 65 of 71 shots and posting a 2.13 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.

Samsonov has not started in a game since May 1.

Billy Jaffe was the first to report the news.

Capitals center Lars Eller will miss the game, while Daniel Carr will replace Daniel Sprong in the lineup.

Here’s how the Capitals will line up.

