Morning skate: Eller back, Oshie MIA, Samsonov likely starting goalie

The still-super-banged-up Washington Capitals have taken the ice and Medstar Capitals Iceplex before Game Four.

Lars Eller is on the ice, but TJ Oshie is not, and it looks like Caps coach Peter Laviolette will once again turn to Ilya Samsonov to start in net.

Presence at the morning skate does not necessarily indicate that a player will or will not be available to play tonight.

Forward Lars Eller missed Game Three due to a lower-body injury. TJ Oshie played 26 minutes in Game Three but did not skate this morning.

Laviolette was coy about either player’s status. “We’re working through [Eller’s situation] in the room,” the coach said. “[Oshie] wasn’t out there today, but he wasn’t out there last game either. Same thing.”

Players staying out for extra work included forwards Daniel Carr and Daniel Sprong, which may (or may not) indicate they will not play tonight. Carr played in Game Three as Sprong was a healthy scratch.

Capitals players taking part in extra work after AM skate: Daniel Sprong, Daniel Carr, Martin Fehervary, Connor McMichael, TvR, Pheonix Copley — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 21, 2021

Peter Laviolette says that goalie Craig Anderson, who shares a birthday today with my niece Clara, is available to play in Game Four after missing Game Three to maintenance. Journalists on-site such as Samantha “Overtime” Pell reported that Ilya Samsonov was first off the ice, which suggests he will again be the starting goalie, though Laviolette would not confirm that during media time.

